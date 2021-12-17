ODonnell Financial Services LLC Makes New $685,000 Investment in UnitedHealth Group Incorporated (NYSE:UNH)

ODonnell Financial Services LLC bought a new stake in shares of UnitedHealth Group Incorporated (NYSE:UNH) during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm bought 1,753 shares of the healthcare conglomerate’s stock, valued at approximately $685,000. UnitedHealth Group makes up about 0.3% of ODonnell Financial Services LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 28th biggest position.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. OLD Mission Capital LLC acquired a new position in shares of UnitedHealth Group during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $439,000. Camden National Bank lifted its holdings in UnitedHealth Group by 5.5% in the fourth quarter. Camden National Bank now owns 1,902 shares of the healthcare conglomerate’s stock valued at $667,000 after acquiring an additional 100 shares during the last quarter. Clear Creek Financial Management LLC acquired a new position in UnitedHealth Group in the second quarter valued at approximately $361,000. Choate Investment Advisors lifted its holdings in UnitedHealth Group by 14.1% in the second quarter. Choate Investment Advisors now owns 2,624 shares of the healthcare conglomerate’s stock valued at $1,051,000 after acquiring an additional 325 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Dakota Wealth Management lifted its holdings in UnitedHealth Group by 7.7% in the second quarter. Dakota Wealth Management now owns 4,809 shares of the healthcare conglomerate’s stock valued at $1,926,000 after acquiring an additional 345 shares during the last quarter. 86.20% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

NYSE UNH opened at $490.50 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $461.98 billion, a P/E ratio of 30.57, a PEG ratio of 1.71 and a beta of 0.84. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $449.74 and a 200 day simple moving average of $423.78. UnitedHealth Group Incorporated has a 12 month low of $320.35 and a 12 month high of $496.96. The company has a current ratio of 0.77, a quick ratio of 0.77 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.59.

UnitedHealth Group (NYSE:UNH) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, October 14th. The healthcare conglomerate reported $4.52 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $4.41 by $0.11. UnitedHealth Group had a return on equity of 23.08% and a net margin of 5.52%. The firm had revenue of $72.34 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $71.24 billion. During the same period last year, the firm posted $3.51 EPS. The business’s revenue was up 11.1% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that UnitedHealth Group Incorporated will post 18.84 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, December 14th. Stockholders of record on Monday, December 6th were paid a dividend of $1.45 per share. The ex-dividend date was Friday, December 3rd. This represents a $5.80 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.18%. UnitedHealth Group’s payout ratio is 35.98%.

UNH has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. Truist Securities increased their target price on UnitedHealth Group from $500.00 to $520.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, December 1st. Wells Fargo & Company upped their price objective on shares of UnitedHealth Group from $478.00 to $520.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, October 25th. Royal Bank of Canada upped their price objective on shares of UnitedHealth Group from $476.00 to $512.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, December 1st. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their price objective on shares of UnitedHealth Group from $421.00 to $477.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 16th. Finally, Cowen began coverage on shares of UnitedHealth Group in a research note on Thursday, September 9th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $478.00 target price for the company. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twenty-one have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, UnitedHealth Group currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $490.83.

In other news, Director Stephen J. Hemsley sold 75,000 shares of UnitedHealth Group stock in a transaction dated Monday, October 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $448.72, for a total transaction of $33,654,000.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, Director Richard T. Burke sold 2,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $444.70, for a total value of $1,111,750.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.55% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

UnitedHealth Group Company Profile

UnitedHealth Group, Inc engages in the provision of health care coverage, software, and data consultancy services. It operates through the following segments: UnitedHealthcare, OptumHealth, OptumInsight, and OptumRx. The UnitedHealthcare segment utilizes Optum’s capabilities to help coordinate patient care, improve affordability of medical care, analyze cost trends, manage pharmacy benefits, work with care providers more effectively, and create a simpler consumer experience.

