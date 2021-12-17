ODonnell Financial Services LLC Makes New Investment in Alcoa Co. (NYSE:AA)

ODonnell Financial Services LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Alcoa Co. (NYSE:AA) in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor acquired 34,803 shares of the industrial products company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,703,000. Alcoa comprises approximately 0.8% of ODonnell Financial Services LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 14th biggest holding.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Harbor Investment Advisory LLC acquired a new stake in Alcoa during the 3rd quarter worth about $34,000. Retirement Group LLC bought a new stake in shares of Alcoa during the second quarter worth $37,000. Central Bank & Trust Co. bought a new stake in shares of Alcoa in the third quarter worth about $42,000. Pacer Advisors Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Alcoa during the third quarter worth about $60,000. Finally, Jacobi Capital Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Alcoa by 12.1% during the second quarter. Jacobi Capital Management LLC now owns 2,125 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $78,000 after buying an additional 230 shares during the period.

Get Alcoa alerts:

In related news, CFO William F. Oplinger sold 166,369 shares of Alcoa stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $48.40, for a total value of $8,052,259.60. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link.

Shares of Alcoa stock opened at $52.59 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $9.84 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.23 and a beta of 2.40. Alcoa Co. has a 12-month low of $17.30 and a 12-month high of $57.57. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $48.56 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $43.77. The company has a current ratio of 1.46, a quick ratio of 0.88 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.32.

Alcoa (NYSE:AA) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 14th. The industrial products company reported $2.05 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.80 by $0.25. The business had revenue of $3.11 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.92 billion. Alcoa had a net margin of 7.29% and a return on equity of 16.78%. The company’s revenue was up 31.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the firm posted ($1.17) earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Alcoa Co. will post 6.5 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Alcoa announced that its board has approved a stock repurchase program on Thursday, October 14th that allows the company to repurchase $500.00 million in outstanding shares. This repurchase authorization allows the industrial products company to repurchase up to 4.8% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock repurchase programs are generally a sign that the company’s leadership believes its shares are undervalued.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, November 19th. Investors of record on Friday, October 29th were given a dividend of $0.10 per share. This is a boost from Alcoa’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.03. This represents a $0.40 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.76%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, October 28th. Alcoa’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 9.30%.

A number of equities analysts have commented on AA shares. Credit Suisse Group raised their price objective on Alcoa from $51.00 to $56.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, September 14th. B. Riley boosted their target price on Alcoa from $51.00 to $52.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, October 15th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their price target on Alcoa from $48.00 to $60.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, September 16th. Argus raised shares of Alcoa from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their target price for the company from $49.94 to $58.00 in a report on Wednesday, September 15th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut Alcoa from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 17th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, Alcoa has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $56.25.

Alcoa Profile

Alcoa Corp. engages in the production of bauxite, alumina, and aluminum products. It operates through the following segments: Bauxite, Alumina, and Aluminum. The Bauxite segment represents the company’ global bauxite mining operations. The Alumina segment includes the company’s worldwide refining system, which processes bauxite into alumina.

Featured Article: Growth and Income Funds

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding AA? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Alcoa Co. (NYSE:AA).

Receive News & Ratings for Alcoa Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Alcoa and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.