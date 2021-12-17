ODonnell Financial Services LLC Purchases New Position in Norfolk Southern Co. (NYSE:NSC)

ODonnell Financial Services LLC acquired a new stake in Norfolk Southern Co. (NYSE:NSC) in the third quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund acquired 1,431 shares of the railroad operator’s stock, valued at approximately $343,000.

Several other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Verus Financial Partners Inc. boosted its stake in Norfolk Southern by 2.2% during the third quarter. Verus Financial Partners Inc. now owns 3,729 shares of the railroad operator’s stock worth $1,028,000 after buying an additional 80 shares during the last quarter. Pinnacle Wealth Planning Services Inc. increased its holdings in Norfolk Southern by 6.8% during the 3rd quarter. Pinnacle Wealth Planning Services Inc. now owns 1,231 shares of the railroad operator’s stock worth $295,000 after purchasing an additional 78 shares during the period. Vontobel Holding Ltd. boosted its position in shares of Norfolk Southern by 29.6% during the 3rd quarter. Vontobel Holding Ltd. now owns 31,946 shares of the railroad operator’s stock worth $7,643,000 after acquiring an additional 7,295 shares in the last quarter. Sigma Planning Corp boosted its position in shares of Norfolk Southern by 0.6% during the 3rd quarter. Sigma Planning Corp now owns 7,299 shares of the railroad operator’s stock worth $1,746,000 after acquiring an additional 47 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Signaturefd LLC boosted its position in shares of Norfolk Southern by 4.7% in the 3rd quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 4,465 shares of the railroad operator’s stock valued at $1,068,000 after purchasing an additional 200 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 71.98% of the company’s stock.

In other news, CMO Alan H. Shaw sold 1,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, December 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $272.73, for a total transaction of $272,730.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, VP Clyde H. Allison, Jr. sold 5,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, October 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $290.13, for a total transaction of $1,450,650.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.31% of the stock is owned by insiders.

A number of equities analysts have recently issued reports on the company. UBS Group increased their target price on Norfolk Southern from $320.00 to $343.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their target price on Norfolk Southern from $305.00 to $313.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, October 28th. Bank of America raised Norfolk Southern from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their price objective for the company from $263.00 to $325.00 in a research report on Thursday, October 28th. BMO Capital Markets boosted their price objective on Norfolk Southern from $290.00 to $300.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a report on Thursday, October 28th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada lifted their target price on Norfolk Southern from $232.00 to $262.00 and gave the company an “underperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 28th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and fifteen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, Norfolk Southern has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $295.29.

NSC opened at $290.41 on Friday. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $279.61 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $266.71. The company has a market cap of $70.67 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 24.95, a PEG ratio of 1.76 and a beta of 1.34. The company has a current ratio of 1.13, a quick ratio of 1.03 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.96. Norfolk Southern Co. has a 1-year low of $226.09 and a 1-year high of $296.06.

Norfolk Southern (NYSE:NSC) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, October 27th. The railroad operator reported $3.06 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.91 by $0.15. Norfolk Southern had a net margin of 26.84% and a return on equity of 20.24%. The business had revenue of $2.85 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.74 billion. During the same period last year, the firm posted $2.51 earnings per share. Norfolk Southern’s quarterly revenue was up 13.7% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Norfolk Southern Co. will post 12.07 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, November 19th. Stockholders of record on Friday, November 5th were given a $1.09 dividend. This represents a $4.36 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.50%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, November 4th. Norfolk Southern’s dividend payout ratio is presently 37.46%.

Norfolk Southern Profile

Norfolk Southern Corp. is a transportation company, which owns a freight railroad. It engages in the rail transportation of raw materials, intermediate products, and finished goods primarily in the Southeast, East, and Midwest and, via interchange with rail carriers, to and from the rest of the United States.

