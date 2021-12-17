ODonnell Financial Services LLC Purchases Shares of 77,465 SPDR Dow Jones REIT ETF (NYSEARCA:RWR)

ODonnell Financial Services LLC purchased a new stake in SPDR Dow Jones REIT ETF (NYSEARCA:RWR) during the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund purchased 77,465 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $8,167,000. SPDR Dow Jones REIT ETF comprises about 3.9% of ODonnell Financial Services LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 8th largest holding. ODonnell Financial Services LLC owned approximately 0.45% of SPDR Dow Jones REIT ETF as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in RWR. Arkadios Wealth Advisors purchased a new position in shares of SPDR Dow Jones REIT ETF in the 2nd quarter worth $183,000. Capital Advisors Inc. OK grew its stake in shares of SPDR Dow Jones REIT ETF by 1.2% in the 2nd quarter. Capital Advisors Inc. OK now owns 120,317 shares of the company’s stock worth $12,620,000 after buying an additional 1,400 shares in the last quarter. Chicago Partners Investment Group LLC grew its stake in shares of SPDR Dow Jones REIT ETF by 17.4% in the 2nd quarter. Chicago Partners Investment Group LLC now owns 3,511 shares of the company’s stock worth $386,000 after buying an additional 521 shares in the last quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. grew its stake in shares of SPDR Dow Jones REIT ETF by 79.8% in the 2nd quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 102,686 shares of the company’s stock worth $10,793,000 after buying an additional 45,580 shares in the last quarter. Finally, GYL Financial Synergies LLC purchased a new position in shares of SPDR Dow Jones REIT ETF in the 2nd quarter worth $224,000.

Shares of NYSEARCA:RWR opened at $118.24 on Friday. SPDR Dow Jones REIT ETF has a 52 week low of $83.00 and a 52 week high of $119.37. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $115.16 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $110.98.

SPDR Dj Wilshire Reit ETF (the Fund), formerly SPDR Dow Jones REIT ETF, seeks to match the returns and characteristics of the Dow Jones U.S. Select REIT Index. The Dow Jones U.S. Select REIT Index consists of companies whose charters are the equity ownership and operation of commercial real estate and which operate under the REIT Act of 1960.

