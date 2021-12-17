Office Properties Income Trust (NASDAQ:OPI) Receives $29.75 Average Price Target from Brokerages

Shares of Office Properties Income Trust (NASDAQ:OPI) have been given a consensus rating of “Hold” by the six research firms that are presently covering the company, MarketBeat Ratings reports. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company. The average 1 year target price among brokers that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $29.50.
A number of research firms have recently weighed in on OPI. Zacks Investment Research cut Office Properties Income Trust from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, October 29th. Morgan Stanley lowered their price objective on Office Properties Income Trust from $22.00 to $21.00 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday.
A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its stake in Office Properties Income Trust by 1.1% during the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 7,853,229 shares of the company’s stock valued at $230,178,000 after purchasing an additional 83,683 shares during the period. State Street Corp raised its stake in Office Properties Income Trust by 0.5% during the 2nd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 2,603,201 shares of the company’s stock valued at $76,300,000 after purchasing an additional 13,498 shares during the period. Invesco Ltd. raised its stake in Office Properties Income Trust by 18.6% during the 3rd quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 1,024,308 shares of the company’s stock valued at $25,945,000 after purchasing an additional 160,699 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC raised its stake in Office Properties Income Trust by 8.7% during the 2nd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 992,671 shares of the company’s stock valued at $29,095,000 after purchasing an additional 79,167 shares during the period. Finally, Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. raised its stake in Office Properties Income Trust by 1.1% during the 2nd quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 955,817 shares of the company’s stock valued at $28,015,000 after purchasing an additional 10,675 shares during the period. 75.80% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.
Office Properties Income Trust (NASDAQ:OPI) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 28th. The company reported $0.08 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.21 by ($1.13). Office Properties Income Trust had a negative net margin of 4.65% and a negative return on equity of 1.71%. The company had revenue of $147.57 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $138.72 million. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $1.30 earnings per share. Equities analysts forecast that Office Properties Income Trust will post 4.56 EPS for the current fiscal year.
The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, November 18th. Investors of record on Monday, October 25th were paid a dividend of $0.55 per share. This represents a $2.20 annualized dividend and a yield of 9.27%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, October 22nd. Office Properties Income Trust’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently -400.00%.
About Office Properties Income Trust
Office Properties Income Trust owns, operates and leases office buildings to single tenants and multi-tenant buildings. The company was founded on February 17, 2009 and is headquartered in Newton, MA.
