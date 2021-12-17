OGE Energy (NYSE:OGE) Rating Increased to Buy at Argus

OGE Energy (NYSE:OGE) was upgraded by equities researchers at Argus from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a note issued to investors on Wednesday, Price Targets.com reports. The brokerage presently has a $40.00 price target on the utilities provider’s stock. Argus’ price target indicates a potential upside of 7.99% from the company’s current price.

Several other analysts have also weighed in on OGE. TheStreet upgraded shares of OGE Energy from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a research note on Tuesday, September 7th. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of OGE Energy from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $37.00 target price for the company. in a research note on Friday, December 3rd. Finally, Mizuho lowered shares of OGE Energy from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and lowered their target price for the company from $39.00 to $36.00 in a research note on Tuesday, December 7th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $37.00.

OGE opened at $37.04 on Wednesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $7.41 billion, a PE ratio of 15.76, a P/E/G ratio of 3.66 and a beta of 0.70. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $34.60 and its 200 day moving average price is $34.55. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.18, a current ratio of 0.63 and a quick ratio of 0.48. OGE Energy has a 12-month low of $29.18 and a 12-month high of $37.62.

OGE Energy (NYSE:OGE) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 4th. The utilities provider reported $1.26 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.19 by $0.07. The firm had revenue of $848.20 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $938.76 million. OGE Energy had a net margin of 13.29% and a return on equity of 14.55%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 20.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $1.04 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts forecast that OGE Energy will post 2.2 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, Director David E. Rainbolt acquired 3,000 shares of OGE Energy stock in a transaction on Thursday, November 11th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $34.31 per share, with a total value of $102,930.00. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. 0.53% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

A number of hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Wedbush Securities Inc. acquired a new position in shares of OGE Energy in the 2nd quarter valued at about $200,000. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. increased its holdings in shares of OGE Energy by 11.7% in the 2nd quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 52,651 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $1,772,000 after purchasing an additional 5,500 shares during the period. New York State Common Retirement Fund increased its holdings in shares of OGE Energy by 0.6% in the 2nd quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund now owns 197,025 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $6,630,000 after purchasing an additional 1,139 shares during the period. Victory Capital Management Inc. increased its holdings in shares of OGE Energy by 689.5% in the 2nd quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 331,990 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $11,171,000 after purchasing an additional 289,938 shares during the period. Finally, Reilly Financial Advisors LLC increased its holdings in shares of OGE Energy by 8.8% in the 2nd quarter. Reilly Financial Advisors LLC now owns 44,324 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $1,492,000 after purchasing an additional 3,574 shares during the period. 62.60% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

OGE Energy Company Profile

OGE Energy Corp. is a holding company, which engages in the provision of physical delivery and related services for both electricity and natural gas. It operates through the Electric Utility and Natural Gas Midstream Operations segments. The Electric Utility segment generates, transmits, distributes, and sells electric energy in Oklahoma and Western Arkansas.

