Okta, Inc. (NASDAQ:OKTA) Shares Sold by Growth Interface Management LLC

Growth Interface Management LLC reduced its holdings in Okta, Inc. (NASDAQ:OKTA) by 8.5% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 357,000 shares of the company’s stock after selling 33,000 shares during the quarter. Okta makes up 9.3% of Growth Interface Management LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 7th biggest holding. Growth Interface Management LLC’s holdings in Okta were worth $84,730,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in OKTA. AGF Investments LLC grew its position in Okta by 1.9% during the second quarter. AGF Investments LLC now owns 2,531 shares of the company’s stock valued at $619,000 after acquiring an additional 47 shares during the period. Chicago Partners Investment Group LLC grew its position in Okta by 5.2% during the second quarter. Chicago Partners Investment Group LLC now owns 996 shares of the company’s stock valued at $252,000 after acquiring an additional 49 shares during the period. Harbor Investment Advisory LLC grew its position in Okta by 19.9% during the third quarter. Harbor Investment Advisory LLC now owns 301 shares of the company’s stock valued at $71,000 after acquiring an additional 50 shares during the period. Asset Dedication LLC grew its position in Okta by 17.4% during the third quarter. Asset Dedication LLC now owns 337 shares of the company’s stock valued at $81,000 after acquiring an additional 50 shares during the period. Finally, Signaturefd LLC grew its position in Okta by 3.0% during the third quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 1,938 shares of the company’s stock valued at $460,000 after acquiring an additional 56 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 71.63% of the company’s stock.

OKTA opened at $211.80 on Friday. Okta, Inc. has a 12 month low of $196.78 and a 12 month high of $294.00. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.30, a current ratio of 2.89 and a quick ratio of 2.89. The stock has a market cap of $32.94 billion, a P/E ratio of -45.26 and a beta of 1.02. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $241.19 and its 200 day moving average price is $242.32.

Okta (NASDAQ:OKTA) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, December 1st. The company reported ($0.07) EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.24) by $0.17. Okta had a negative return on equity of 14.80% and a negative net margin of 59.29%. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted ($0.38) EPS. Equities analysts anticipate that Okta, Inc. will post -4.37 EPS for the current year.

In other Okta news, CEO Todd Mckinnon sold 13,818 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, November 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $246.99, for a total transaction of $3,412,907.82. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, CAO Christopher K. Kramer sold 3,335 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, October 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $255.61, for a total value of $852,459.35. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 67,837 shares of company stock worth $17,269,904. 9.60% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Several equities research analysts have recently weighed in on OKTA shares. Mizuho decreased their target price on Okta from $305.00 to $250.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, December 2nd. The Goldman Sachs Group upped their target price on Okta from $290.00 to $300.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, September 2nd. Stifel Nicolaus upped their target price on Okta from $260.00 to $270.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, September 2nd. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Berenberg Bank upped their target price on Okta from $290.00 to $310.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, September 2nd. Finally, Needham & Company LLC reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $320.00 target price on shares of Okta in a research report on Thursday, December 2nd. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, nineteen have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $283.25.

Okta Profile

Okta, Inc engages in the provision of identity management platform for the enterprise. It operates through United States and International geographical segments. The firm’s products include single sign-on, multi factor authentication, API access management, authentication, user management, and lifecycle management.

