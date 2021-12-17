OmniLit Acquisition Corp’s (NASDAQ:OLITU) Quiet Period Will Expire on December 20th

OmniLit Acquisition’s (NASDAQ:OLITU) quiet period is set to end on Monday, December 20th. OmniLit Acquisition had issued 12,500,000 shares in its public offering on November 9th. The total size of the offering was $125,000,000 based on an initial share price of $10.00. During OmniLit Acquisition’s quiet period, underwriters and any insiders involved in the IPO are prevented from issuing any research reports or earnings estimates for the company because of SEC regulations. Following the end of the company’s quiet period, it’s expected that the brokerages that served as underwriters on the stock will initiate research coverage on the company.

OmniLit Acquisition stock opened at $10.01 on Friday. OmniLit Acquisition has a fifty-two week low of $9.95 and a fifty-two week high of $10.09.

