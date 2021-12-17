ON Semiconductor Co. (NASDAQ:ON) EVP Vince Craig Hopkin Sells 5,000 Shares

ON Semiconductor Co. (NASDAQ:ON) EVP Vince Craig Hopkin sold 5,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, December 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $65.56, for a total value of $327,800.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link.

Shares of NASDAQ ON opened at $60.84 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $26.21 billion, a PE ratio of 39.76 and a beta of 1.74. The company has a quick ratio of 1.60, a current ratio of 2.52 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.70. ON Semiconductor Co. has a 52-week low of $30.78 and a 52-week high of $66.79. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $55.99 and a 200 day moving average price of $46.64.

ON Semiconductor (NASDAQ:ON) last announced its earnings results on Sunday, October 31st. The semiconductor company reported $0.87 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.74 by $0.13. The firm had revenue of $1.74 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.71 billion. ON Semiconductor had a return on equity of 25.19% and a net margin of 10.61%. The business’s revenue was up 32.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.27 EPS. Sell-side analysts anticipate that ON Semiconductor Co. will post 2.8 earnings per share for the current year.

Institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Parallel Advisors LLC lifted its position in ON Semiconductor by 64.7% during the 2nd quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 657 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $25,000 after acquiring an additional 258 shares during the period. Glassman Wealth Services lifted its position in ON Semiconductor by 987.0% during the 3rd quarter. Glassman Wealth Services now owns 587 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $27,000 after acquiring an additional 533 shares during the period. KB Financial Partners LLC lifted its position in ON Semiconductor by 133.1% during the 2nd quarter. KB Financial Partners LLC now owns 809 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $31,000 after acquiring an additional 462 shares during the period. Advisory Services Network LLC acquired a new stake in ON Semiconductor during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $32,000. Finally, Deseret Mutual Benefit Administrators acquired a new stake in ON Semiconductor during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $35,000. 90.10% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Several equities research analysts have weighed in on ON shares. Mizuho reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $60.00 price target (up previously from $49.00) on shares of ON Semiconductor in a report on Tuesday, November 2nd. KeyCorp lifted their target price on ON Semiconductor from $65.00 to $72.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, December 8th. BMO Capital Markets lifted their price target on ON Semiconductor from $45.00 to $50.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 2nd. Raymond James lifted their price target on ON Semiconductor from $60.00 to $68.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 2nd. Finally, Rosenblatt Securities boosted their price objective on ON Semiconductor from $60.00 to $70.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 2nd. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating, nineteen have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $57.84.

ON Semiconductor Company Profile

ON Semiconductor Corp. engages in the design, manufacture, and marketing of portfolio of semiconductor components. It operates through the following segments: Power Solutions Group, Advanced Solutions Group, and Intelligent Sensing Group. The Power Solutions Group segment offers discrete, module, and semiconductor products that perform multiple application functions, including power switching, power conversion, signal conditioning, circuit protection, signal amplification, and voltage reference functions.

