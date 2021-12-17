ON Semiconductor (NASDAQ:ON) PT Raised to $70.00

ON Semiconductor (NASDAQ:ON) had its price target hoisted by analysts at Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft from $60.00 to $70.00 in a report issued on Wednesday, Price Targets.com reports. The brokerage currently has a “buy” rating on the semiconductor company’s stock. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft’s price target would indicate a potential upside of 15.06% from the stock’s previous close.

Several other research analysts have also recently issued reports on the stock. Raymond James upped their target price on shares of ON Semiconductor from $60.00 to $68.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 2nd. Bank of America upped their target price on shares of ON Semiconductor from $60.00 to $70.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 2nd. Cowen upped their target price on shares of ON Semiconductor from $58.00 to $65.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 2nd. Stifel Nicolaus initiated coverage on shares of ON Semiconductor in a research report on Thursday, October 14th. They issued a “hold” rating and a $45.00 price target for the company. Finally, Robert W. Baird upped their price target on shares of ON Semiconductor from $60.00 to $75.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 2nd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating, nineteen have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, ON Semiconductor presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $57.84.

NASDAQ ON opened at $60.84 on Wednesday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.60, a current ratio of 2.52 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.70. ON Semiconductor has a 52 week low of $30.78 and a 52 week high of $66.79. The stock has a market capitalization of $26.21 billion, a PE ratio of 39.76 and a beta of 1.74. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $55.99 and a two-hundred day moving average of $46.64.

ON Semiconductor (NASDAQ:ON) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Sunday, October 31st. The semiconductor company reported $0.87 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.74 by $0.13. ON Semiconductor had a net margin of 10.61% and a return on equity of 25.19%. The company had revenue of $1.74 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.71 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $0.27 EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 32.2% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities research analysts expect that ON Semiconductor will post 2.8 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, EVP Simon Keeton sold 4,352 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $55.81, for a total value of $242,885.12. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Vince Craig Hopkin sold 5,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, December 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $65.56, for a total transaction of $327,800.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 1.42% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Principal Financial Group Inc. boosted its stake in shares of ON Semiconductor by 15.3% during the 1st quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 27,616 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $1,149,000 after purchasing an additional 3,659 shares during the last quarter. Arkadios Wealth Advisors boosted its stake in shares of ON Semiconductor by 745.0% during the 2nd quarter. Arkadios Wealth Advisors now owns 3,380 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $129,000 after purchasing an additional 2,980 shares during the last quarter. Advisors Asset Management Inc. boosted its stake in shares of ON Semiconductor by 78.8% during the 2nd quarter. Advisors Asset Management Inc. now owns 31,182 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $1,194,000 after purchasing an additional 13,747 shares during the last quarter. Dupont Capital Management Corp acquired a new stake in shares of ON Semiconductor during the 2nd quarter worth about $922,000. Finally, Cambiar Investors LLC boosted its stake in shares of ON Semiconductor by 8.1% during the 2nd quarter. Cambiar Investors LLC now owns 264,211 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $10,114,000 after purchasing an additional 19,802 shares during the last quarter. 90.10% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About ON Semiconductor

ON Semiconductor Corp. engages in the design, manufacture, and marketing of portfolio of semiconductor components. It operates through the following segments: Power Solutions Group, Advanced Solutions Group, and Intelligent Sensing Group. The Power Solutions Group segment offers discrete, module, and semiconductor products that perform multiple application functions, including power switching, power conversion, signal conditioning, circuit protection, signal amplification, and voltage reference functions.

