OncoCyte (NYSEAMERICAN:OCX) Price Target Lowered to $5.00 at Needham & Company LLC

OncoCyte (NYSEAMERICAN:OCX) had its target price trimmed by Needham & Company LLC from $7.00 to $5.00 in a research note released on Thursday, Benzinga reports. The brokerage currently has a buy rating on the biotechnology company’s stock.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of OncoCyte from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 13th.

Shares of OncoCyte stock opened at $2.20 on Thursday. OncoCyte has a twelve month low of $2.04 and a twelve month high of $6.57. The firm has a market cap of $202.91 million, a P/E ratio of -5.37 and a beta of 1.74.

OncoCyte (NYSEAMERICAN:OCX) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 9th. The biotechnology company reported ($0.15) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.12) by ($0.03). OncoCyte had a negative return on equity of 35.36% and a negative net margin of 743.83%. As a group, analysts anticipate that OncoCyte will post -0.37 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of large investors have recently bought and sold shares of OCX. Broadwood Capital Inc. lifted its position in shares of OncoCyte by 3.4% during the third quarter. Broadwood Capital Inc. now owns 17,349,945 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $61,766,000 after purchasing an additional 573,461 shares during the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its position in shares of OncoCyte by 4.1% during the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 3,909,046 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $22,438,000 after purchasing an additional 152,789 shares during the last quarter. Defender Capital LLC. lifted its position in shares of OncoCyte by 45.5% during the third quarter. Defender Capital LLC. now owns 1,960,820 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $6,935,000 after purchasing an additional 613,620 shares during the last quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC lifted its position in shares of OncoCyte by 49.4% during the second quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 1,462,164 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $8,392,000 after purchasing an additional 483,320 shares during the last quarter. Finally, State Street Corp lifted its position in shares of OncoCyte by 13.9% during the second quarter. State Street Corp now owns 1,263,199 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $7,251,000 after purchasing an additional 153,843 shares during the last quarter. 81.50% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

OncoCyte Company Profile

OncoCyte Corp. is a molecular diagnostics company, which engages in the development and commercialization of diagnostic tests for the detection of cancer, including molecular diagnostic services to pharmaceutical customers. Its products include DetermaRx and DetermaIO. The firm also offers pharmaceutical services like multi-analyte test development and clinical trial services.

