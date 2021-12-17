ONEOK (NYSE:OKE) Downgraded by Wells Fargo & Company to “Equal Weight”

Wells Fargo & Company lowered shares of ONEOK (NYSE:OKE) from an overweight rating to an equal weight rating in a report released on Thursday morning, Analyst Ratings Network reports. The firm currently has $66.00 price objective on the utilities provider’s stock, down from their prior price objective of $72.00. The analysts noted that the move was a valuation call.

OKE has been the subject of a number of other reports. Sanford C. Bernstein raised shares of ONEOK from a market perform rating to an outperform rating and set a $66.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Thursday, September 23rd. Mizuho upped their price objective on shares of ONEOK from $53.00 to $61.00 and gave the company a neutral rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 27th. Morgan Stanley upped their price objective on shares of ONEOK from $60.00 to $65.00 and gave the company an equal weight rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 23rd. Raymond James upped their price objective on shares of ONEOK from $67.00 to $70.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a research report on Thursday, November 4th. Finally, Bank of America initiated coverage on shares of ONEOK in a research report on Tuesday, September 28th. They set a neutral rating on the stock. Ten equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $62.50.

OKE stock opened at $58.31 on Thursday. The company has a market cap of $26.00 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.22, a PEG ratio of 2.31 and a beta of 1.93. The company has a quick ratio of 0.67, a current ratio of 0.95 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.34. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $63.02 and a 200-day simple moving average of $57.40. ONEOK has a 52 week low of $37.39 and a 52 week high of $66.78.

ONEOK (NYSE:OKE) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 2nd. The utilities provider reported $0.88 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.83 by $0.05. ONEOK had a return on equity of 23.92% and a net margin of 10.43%. The firm had revenue of $4.54 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.32 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.70 EPS. As a group, analysts expect that ONEOK will post 3.4 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, November 15th. Investors of record on Monday, November 1st were paid a dividend of $0.935 per share. The ex-dividend date was Friday, October 29th. This represents a $3.74 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 6.41%. ONEOK’s dividend payout ratio is presently 116.88%.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Deutsche Bank AG boosted its holdings in ONEOK by 163.2% during the third quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 4,396,709 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $254,965,000 after buying an additional 2,726,075 shares in the last quarter. Amundi acquired a new position in ONEOK in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $124,256,000. First Trust Advisors LP boosted its stake in ONEOK by 452.1% in the 2nd quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 2,325,497 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $129,391,000 after purchasing an additional 1,904,293 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. boosted its stake in ONEOK by 4.2% in the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 43,059,696 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $2,395,843,000 after purchasing an additional 1,740,062 shares during the period. Finally, State Street Corp boosted its stake in ONEOK by 4.4% in the 2nd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 30,046,088 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $1,671,764,000 after purchasing an additional 1,273,169 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 63.59% of the company’s stock.

ONEOK Company Profile

ONEOK, Inc engages in gathering, processing, fractionating, transporting, storing and marketing of natural gas. It operates through the following segments: Natural Gas Gathering and Processing, Natural Gas Liquids and Natural Gas Pipelines. The Natural Gas Gathering and Processing segment offers midstream services to producers in North Dakota, Montana, Wyoming, Kansas and Oklahoma.

