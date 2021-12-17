OneSpaWorld (NASDAQ:OSW) Stock Rating Lowered by Zacks Investment Research

OneSpaWorld (NASDAQ:OSW) was downgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report issued on Wednesday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “OneSpaWorld Holdings Limited is a provider and innovator in the fields of wellness, beauty, rejuvenation and transformation on cruise ships and on land. The company’s service includes traditional and alternative massage, body and skincare treatment options, ayurvedic treatments, comprehensive hair and nail services, fitness, acupuncture, herbal medicine, pain management and medi-spa. OneSpaWorld Holdings Limited, formerly known as Haymaker Acquisition Corp., is based in Nassau Bahamas. “

Get OneSpaWorld alerts:

OneSpaWorld stock opened at $9.14 on Wednesday. OneSpaWorld has a 12 month low of $8.15 and a 12 month high of $12.52. The company has a current ratio of 1.72, a quick ratio of 1.19 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.77. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $10.70. The stock has a market capitalization of $835.04 million, a P/E ratio of -8.87 and a beta of 2.50.

OneSpaWorld (NASDAQ:OSW) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 3rd. The company reported ($0.11) EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.16) by $0.05. OneSpaWorld had a negative return on equity of 21.34% and a negative net margin of 137.56%. The business had revenue of $43.64 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $27.90 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned ($0.21) earnings per share. Equities analysts anticipate that OneSpaWorld will post -0.6 earnings per share for the current year.

Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of OSW. Royal Bank of Canada lifted its position in shares of OneSpaWorld by 60.4% during the third quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 5,896 shares of the company’s stock worth $58,000 after acquiring an additional 2,220 shares in the last quarter. Legal & General Group Plc lifted its position in shares of OneSpaWorld by 22.5% during the second quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 6,944 shares of the company’s stock worth $68,000 after acquiring an additional 1,275 shares in the last quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. lifted its position in shares of OneSpaWorld by 76.5% during the second quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 9,946 shares of the company’s stock worth $97,000 after acquiring an additional 4,311 shares in the last quarter. Citigroup Inc. raised its position in shares of OneSpaWorld by 71.8% in the third quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 10,428 shares of the company’s stock worth $104,000 after buying an additional 4,358 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Teacher Retirement System of Texas purchased a new stake in shares of OneSpaWorld in the third quarter worth $106,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 89.77% of the company’s stock.

About OneSpaWorld

OneSpaWorld Holdings Ltd. engages in the provision of health and wellness services. The firm also sells beauty products onboard cruise ships and at destination resort health and wellness centers. It operates through the Maritime and Destination Resorts segment. The company was founded in 1901 and is headquartered in Nassau, Bahamas.

Further Reading: Dividend Aristocrat Index

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on OneSpaWorld (OSW)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for OneSpaWorld Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for OneSpaWorld and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.