Open Lending Co. (NASDAQ:LPRO) Receives Average Rating of “Buy” from Analysts

Shares of Open Lending Co. (NASDAQ:LPRO) have been given an average rating of “Buy” by the twelve research firms that are presently covering the stock, Marketbeat reports. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating, six have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. The average 12 month price objective among brokerages that have covered the stock in the last year is $41.00.

A number of research firms have issued reports on LPRO. TheStreet downgraded shares of Open Lending from a “c-” rating to a “d+” rating in a report on Friday, November 19th. DA Davidson cut their price objective on shares of Open Lending from $50.00 to $46.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Friday, November 12th. Raymond James cut their price objective on shares of Open Lending from $52.00 to $44.00 and set a “strong-buy” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, November 11th. Needham & Company LLC dropped their target price on shares of Open Lending from $53.00 to $40.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, November 10th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Open Lending from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research report on Thursday, December 9th.

In related news, insider John Joseph Flynn sold 30,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, November 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $28.32, for a total transaction of $849,600.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, insider Ross M. Jessup sold 10,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, October 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $35.26, for a total transaction of $352,600.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 165,250 shares of company stock valued at $5,609,013. 25.96% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Wasatch Advisors Inc. increased its position in Open Lending by 10.0% in the 3rd quarter. Wasatch Advisors Inc. now owns 14,693,952 shares of the company’s stock valued at $530,011,000 after acquiring an additional 1,331,744 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its position in Open Lending by 12.1% in the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 9,802,636 shares of the company’s stock valued at $422,396,000 after acquiring an additional 1,061,212 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. increased its position in Open Lending by 246.5% in the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 6,659,299 shares of the company’s stock valued at $286,948,000 after acquiring an additional 4,737,570 shares during the period. Washington Harbour Partners LP increased its position in Open Lending by 36.9% in the 3rd quarter. Washington Harbour Partners LP now owns 2,902,749 shares of the company’s stock valued at $104,702,000 after acquiring an additional 781,947 shares during the period. Finally, State Street Corp increased its position in Open Lending by 464.8% in the 2nd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 2,187,630 shares of the company’s stock valued at $94,265,000 after acquiring an additional 1,800,281 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 80.95% of the company’s stock.

Shares of LPRO stock opened at $21.46 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.13, a quick ratio of 9.71 and a current ratio of 9.71. The company has a market capitalization of $2.71 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 36.37 and a beta of 0.34. Open Lending has a 52 week low of $20.61 and a 52 week high of $44.00. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $28.71 and a 200 day simple moving average of $35.12.

Open Lending (NASDAQ:LPRO) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 9th. The company reported $0.23 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.20 by $0.03. The firm had revenue of $58.89 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $54.88 million. Open Lending had a net margin of 36.64% and a return on equity of 51.25%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.10 EPS. Sell-side analysts forecast that Open Lending will post 0.76 EPS for the current year.

About Open Lending

Open Lending Corp. provides lending enablement and risk analytics to credit unions, regional banks and the captive finance companies of original equipment manufacturers (OEM Captives). It specializes in risk-based pricing and modeling and provides automated decision-technology for automotive lenders throughout the United States.

