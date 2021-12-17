OpenDAO (OPEN) Reaches 1-Day Trading Volume of $4.37 Million

OpenDAO (CURRENCY:OPEN) traded 0.9% lower against the dollar during the 1 day period ending at 13:00 PM ET on December 17th. One OpenDAO coin can now be bought for about $1.94 or 0.00003610 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. OpenDAO has a market capitalization of $7.05 million and approximately $4.37 million worth of OpenDAO was traded on exchanges in the last day. During the last week, OpenDAO has traded down 17.7% against the dollar.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Get OpenDAO alerts:

Polygon (MATIC) traded 2.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2.09 or 0.00004475 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002141 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $2.00 or 0.00003275 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded down 5.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.52 or 0.00001124 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded down 0.7% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002133 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded down 5.5% against the dollar and now trades at $18.19 or 0.00038951 BTC.

Parkgene (GENE) traded up 2,618,096.3% against the dollar and now trades at $25.59 or 0.00045023 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded 21% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded 19.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

Axie Infinity (AXS) traded 5.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $94.49 or 0.00202323 BTC.

OpenDAO Profile

OpenDAO (CRYPTO:OPEN) is a coin. It was first traded on May 3rd, 2018. OpenDAO’s total supply is 100,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 3,630,939 coins. OpenDAO’s official Twitter account is @OpenPlatform . OpenDAO’s official website is opendao.io

According to CryptoCompare, “OPEN Platform is a blockchain-based payment infrastructure that enables users and developers of mainstream applications to utilize and accept cryptocurrency as payment. This is done through the OPEN API, which is a bridge between on-chain components and off-chain application databases. OPEN is an ERC20 token that serves as a currency on the OPEN platform. “

OpenDAO Coin Trading

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as OpenDAO directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade OpenDAO should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, Gemini or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase OpenDAO using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for OpenDAO Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for OpenDAO and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.