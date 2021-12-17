Opes Wealth Management LLC Grows Stock Position in iShares Core Total USD Bond Market ETF (NASDAQ:IUSB)

Opes Wealth Management LLC boosted its position in iShares Core Total USD Bond Market ETF (NASDAQ:IUSB) by 17.1% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 170,411 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 24,830 shares during the period. iShares Core Total USD Bond Market ETF accounts for about 3.2% of Opes Wealth Management LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 6th biggest position. Opes Wealth Management LLC owned approximately 0.06% of iShares Core Total USD Bond Market ETF worth $9,073,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Wealth Enhancement Advisory Services LLC boosted its holdings in shares of iShares Core Total USD Bond Market ETF by 3.9% in the second quarter. Wealth Enhancement Advisory Services LLC now owns 6,530 shares of the company’s stock worth $351,000 after acquiring an additional 246 shares during the period. Regentatlantic Capital LLC raised its position in iShares Core Total USD Bond Market ETF by 2.0% during the second quarter. Regentatlantic Capital LLC now owns 14,512 shares of the company’s stock valued at $776,000 after purchasing an additional 278 shares in the last quarter. Wealthcare Advisory Partners LLC raised its position in iShares Core Total USD Bond Market ETF by 1.7% during the second quarter. Wealthcare Advisory Partners LLC now owns 17,550 shares of the company’s stock valued at $939,000 after purchasing an additional 287 shares in the last quarter. Cardinal Point Wealth Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of iShares Core Total USD Bond Market ETF by 1.7% in the second quarter. Cardinal Point Wealth Management LLC now owns 17,700 shares of the company’s stock worth $947,000 after buying an additional 300 shares during the period. Finally, Howe & Rusling Inc. increased its holdings in shares of iShares Core Total USD Bond Market ETF by 3.3% in the second quarter. Howe & Rusling Inc. now owns 9,692 shares of the company’s stock worth $518,000 after buying an additional 309 shares during the period.

Shares of NASDAQ:IUSB opened at $52.98 on Friday. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $53.01 and its 200 day moving average is $53.39. iShares Core Total USD Bond Market ETF has a 1 year low of $52.48 and a 1 year high of $54.59.

The business also recently announced a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, December 22nd. Shareholders of record on Friday, December 17th will be paid a dividend of $0.056 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, December 16th. This represents a $0.67 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.27%.

