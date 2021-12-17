Opes Wealth Management LLC Invests $2.39 Million in ON24, Inc. (NYSE:ONTF)

Opes Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of ON24, Inc. (NYSE:ONTF) in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm acquired 120,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,393,000. ON24 accounts for about 0.8% of Opes Wealth Management LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 27th biggest position. Opes Wealth Management LLC owned about 0.26% of ON24 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Geode Capital Management LLC grew its position in ON24 by 8.8% in the 2nd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 147,233 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,223,000 after purchasing an additional 11,891 shares during the period. Kingsview Wealth Management LLC lifted its stake in ON24 by 50.0% during the 2nd quarter. Kingsview Wealth Management LLC now owns 15,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $596,000 after acquiring an additional 5,000 shares in the last quarter. Hamilton Lane Advisors LLC bought a new position in ON24 during the 3rd quarter valued at $3,900,000. Alyeska Investment Group L.P. lifted its stake in ON24 by 308.0% during the 2nd quarter. Alyeska Investment Group L.P. now owns 102,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,619,000 after acquiring an additional 77,000 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Woodline Partners LP lifted its stake in ON24 by 1.5% during the 2nd quarter. Woodline Partners LP now owns 43,375 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,539,000 after acquiring an additional 655 shares in the last quarter. 40.60% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

NYSE ONTF opened at $16.61 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $790.10 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of -92.28. ON24, Inc. has a one year low of $15.07 and a one year high of $81.98. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01, a current ratio of 3.87 and a quick ratio of 3.87. The business’s fifty day moving average is $17.83 and its 200-day moving average is $25.44.

ON24 (NYSE:ONTF) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 9th. The company reported ($0.03) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.20) by $0.17. ON24 had a positive return on equity of 0.84% and a negative net margin of 2.56%. The business had revenue of $49.36 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $48.07 million. Research analysts expect that ON24, Inc. will post -0.53 EPS for the current fiscal year.

ONTF has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. William Blair restated a “buy” rating on shares of ON24 in a research note on Wednesday, November 10th. Needham & Company LLC dropped their price objective on ON24 from $40.00 to $25.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, November 10th. Finally, Piper Sandler lowered their target price on ON24 from $40.00 to $25.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, November 10th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $39.71.

In other news, insider Sharat Sharan acquired 14,700 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 16th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $16.97 per share, for a total transaction of $249,459.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, insider Goldman Sachs Group Inc sold 50,184 shares of ON24 stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $15.81, for a total value of $793,409.04. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 390,577 shares of company stock worth $7,017,012 over the last 90 days.

ON24, Inc provides a cloud-based digital experience platform that enables businesses to convert customer engagement into revenue through interactive webinar, virtual event, and multimedia content experiences worldwide. The company provides ON24 Experience products, such as ON24 Elite, a live and interactive webinar experience; ON24 Virtual Environment, a live and large scale virtual event experience; ON24 Engagement Hub, a rich multimedia content experience; and ON24 Target, a personalized and curated rich multimedia content experience, as well as solutions, including ON24 Intelligence, an analytics backbone that captures first-person data to power the insights, benchmarking, reporting, and artificial intelligence and machine learning engine; and ON24 Connect, an ecosystem of third-party application integrations.

