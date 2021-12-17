Opes Wealth Management LLC Makes New Investment in Workday, Inc. (NASDAQ:WDAY)

Opes Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Workday, Inc. (NASDAQ:WDAY) in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm purchased 3,048 shares of the software maker’s stock, valued at approximately $762,000.

Other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Alta Wealth Advisors LLC increased its stake in shares of Workday by 1.2% in the 3rd quarter. Alta Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 3,285 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $821,000 after acquiring an additional 39 shares in the last quarter. Kestra Private Wealth Services LLC increased its stake in shares of Workday by 1.4% in the 2nd quarter. Kestra Private Wealth Services LLC now owns 3,362 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $803,000 after acquiring an additional 45 shares in the last quarter. Homrich & Berg increased its stake in shares of Workday by 0.9% in the 2nd quarter. Homrich & Berg now owns 5,406 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $1,291,000 after acquiring an additional 46 shares in the last quarter. Carolinas Wealth Consulting LLC increased its stake in shares of Workday by 23.0% in the 2nd quarter. Carolinas Wealth Consulting LLC now owns 246 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $59,000 after acquiring an additional 46 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Lloyd Advisory Services LLC. increased its stake in shares of Workday by 43.8% in the 2nd quarter. Lloyd Advisory Services LLC. now owns 161 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $38,000 after acquiring an additional 49 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 68.53% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Workday stock opened at $272.23 on Friday. Workday, Inc. has a 52-week low of $217.60 and a 52-week high of $307.81. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $280.36 and its 200 day simple moving average is $256.99. The stock has a market capitalization of $68.06 billion, a P/E ratio of 3,025.11, a P/E/G ratio of 30.10 and a beta of 1.35. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.15, a quick ratio of 1.10 and a current ratio of 1.10.

Workday (NASDAQ:WDAY) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 18th. The software maker reported $1.10 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.86 by $0.24. Workday had a return on equity of 3.26% and a net margin of 0.63%. The firm had revenue of $1.33 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.32 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $0.86 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was up 20.0% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts forecast that Workday, Inc. will post 0.44 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several analysts recently issued reports on WDAY shares. Cowen raised shares of Workday from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and lifted their price target for the company from $280.00 to $350.00 in a research report on Wednesday, November 17th. DA Davidson started coverage on shares of Workday in a research report on Tuesday, October 12th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $300.00 price target for the company. Monness Crespi & Hardt lifted their price target on shares of Workday from $300.00 to $320.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, November 19th. Loop Capital lifted their price target on shares of Workday from $320.00 to $340.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, August 30th. Finally, Morgan Stanley lifted their price target on shares of Workday from $310.00 to $340.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, November 15th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-eight have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, Workday currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $334.11.

In other Workday news, insider Richard Harry Sauer sold 590 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $285.51, for a total value of $168,450.90. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, CEO Aneel Bhusri sold 4,095 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, October 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $270.09, for a total value of $1,106,018.55. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 625,517 shares of company stock worth $162,682,147. Company insiders own 24.06% of the company’s stock.

Workday, Inc engages in the development of enterprise cloud applications for finance and human resources. It delivers financial management, human capital management and analytics applications designed for companies, educational institutions and government agencies. The company was founded by David A.

