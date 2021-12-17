Opes Wealth Management LLC Purchases 526 Shares of Vanguard Mid-Cap Value ETF (NYSEARCA:VOE)

Opes Wealth Management LLC raised its stake in Vanguard Mid-Cap Value ETF (NYSEARCA:VOE) by 1.3% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 41,239 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 526 shares during the quarter. Vanguard Mid-Cap Value ETF comprises approximately 2.0% of Opes Wealth Management LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 16th biggest holding. Opes Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Mid-Cap Value ETF were worth $5,757,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Atria Investments LLC increased its position in Vanguard Mid-Cap Value ETF by 2.8% in the 2nd quarter. Atria Investments LLC now owns 29,746 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,179,000 after acquiring an additional 806 shares in the last quarter. Southern Wealth Management LLP grew its position in shares of Vanguard Mid-Cap Value ETF by 17.8% during the 2nd quarter. Southern Wealth Management LLP now owns 81,669 shares of the company’s stock worth $11,664,000 after buying an additional 12,343 shares during the period. EP Wealth Advisors LLC grew its position in shares of Vanguard Mid-Cap Value ETF by 191.0% during the 2nd quarter. EP Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 78,891 shares of the company’s stock worth $11,084,000 after buying an additional 51,782 shares during the period. Checchi Capital Advisers LLC grew its position in shares of Vanguard Mid-Cap Value ETF by 19.7% during the 2nd quarter. Checchi Capital Advisers LLC now owns 37,449 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,262,000 after buying an additional 6,169 shares during the period. Finally, Cornerstone Wealth Management LLC grew its position in shares of Vanguard Mid-Cap Value ETF by 11.4% during the 2nd quarter. Cornerstone Wealth Management LLC now owns 9,812 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,379,000 after buying an additional 1,003 shares during the period.

Shares of NYSEARCA:VOE opened at $147.73 on Friday. Vanguard Mid-Cap Value ETF has a one year low of $115.88 and a one year high of $151.41. The company has a 50 day moving average of $146.95 and a 200-day moving average of $143.91.

Vanguard Mid-Cap Value Index Fund (Fund) is an open-end investment company, or mutual fund. The fund offers two classes of shares: Investor Shares and ETF Shares. Investor Shares are available to any investor who meets the fund’s minimum purchase requirements. ETF Shares can be purchased and sold through a broker.

