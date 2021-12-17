Optibase (OBAS) vs. The Competition Head to Head Analysis

Optibase (NASDAQ: OBAS) is one of 73 publicly-traded companies in the “Real estate” industry, but how does it compare to its peers? We will compare Optibase to related companies based on the strength of its dividends, institutional ownership, analyst recommendations, earnings, profitability, valuation and risk.

Volatility and Risk

Optibase has a beta of -0.01, suggesting that its share price is 101% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Optibase’s peers have a beta of 0.77, suggesting that their average share price is 23% less volatile than the S&P 500.

0.6% of Optibase shares are held by institutional investors. Comparatively, 46.5% of shares of all “Real estate” companies are held by institutional investors. 17.1% of Optibase shares are held by insiders. Comparatively, 19.2% of shares of all “Real estate” companies are held by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that endowments, large money managers and hedge funds believe a company is poised for long-term growth.

Valuation & Earnings

This table compares Optibase and its peers revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Net Income Price/Earnings Ratio Optibase $14.87 million $6.43 million -27.45 Optibase Competitors $1.29 billion $18.40 million 3.74

Optibase’s peers have higher revenue and earnings than Optibase. Optibase is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than its peers, indicating that it is currently more affordable than other companies in its industry.

Profitability

This table compares Optibase and its peers’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Optibase -14.93% -2.46% -0.92% Optibase Competitors -6.72% 8.89% 2.52%

Analyst Ratings

This is a summary of current recommendations for Optibase and its peers, as reported by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Optibase 0 0 0 0 N/A Optibase Competitors 312 973 1187 35 2.38

As a group, “Real estate” companies have a potential upside of 8.46%. Given Optibase’s peers higher probable upside, analysts clearly believe Optibase has less favorable growth aspects than its peers.

Summary

Optibase peers beat Optibase on 10 of the 10 factors compared.

Optibase Company Profile

Optibase Ltd. is a real estate investment company, which engages in purchasing and operating real estate properties intended for lease and resale. The company was founded in 1990 and is headquartered in Herzliya, Israel.

