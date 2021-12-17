Opus Capital Group LLC Cuts Stock Holdings in Sempra Energy (NYSE:SRE)

Opus Capital Group LLC trimmed its stake in shares of Sempra Energy (NYSE:SRE) by 24.4% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 3,096 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after selling 1,000 shares during the period. Opus Capital Group LLC’s holdings in Sempra Energy were worth $392,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of SRE. Evermay Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in Sempra Energy during the second quarter valued at $31,000. Emfo LLC purchased a new position in shares of Sempra Energy in the 3rd quarter worth $42,000. Ellevest Inc. grew its stake in shares of Sempra Energy by 100.6% in the 3rd quarter. Ellevest Inc. now owns 339 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $43,000 after buying an additional 170 shares in the last quarter. Total Clarity Wealth Management Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Sempra Energy in the 3rd quarter worth $50,000. Finally, CX Institutional grew its stake in shares of Sempra Energy by 47.2% in the 2nd quarter. CX Institutional now owns 546 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $72,000 after buying an additional 175 shares in the last quarter. 83.10% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

In related news, CAO Peter R. Wall sold 2,829 shares of Sempra Energy stock in a transaction dated Thursday, December 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $130.00, for a total transaction of $367,770.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Company insiders own 0.10% of the company’s stock.

SRE traded down $2.10 on Friday, reaching $126.49. 8,372 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,505,196. Sempra Energy has a one year low of $114.66 and a one year high of $144.93. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $126.12 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $130.72. The company has a market cap of $40.39 billion, a P/E ratio of 35.33, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.13 and a beta of 0.66. The company has a quick ratio of 0.33, a current ratio of 0.35 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.85.

Sempra Energy (NYSE:SRE) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Friday, November 5th. The utilities provider reported $1.70 earnings per share for the quarter, meeting analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.70. Sempra Energy had a net margin of 9.38% and a return on equity of 10.67%. The company had revenue of $3.01 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.75 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $1.31 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 14.0% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities analysts forecast that Sempra Energy will post 8.26 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Saturday, January 15th. Investors of record on Thursday, December 23rd will be issued a dividend of $1.10 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, December 22nd. This represents a $4.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.48%. Sempra Energy’s payout ratio is 120.88%.

A number of brokerages have commented on SRE. TheStreet raised shares of Sempra Energy from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a research note on Wednesday. Morgan Stanley lowered their target price on shares of Sempra Energy from $155.00 to $149.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, October 19th. The Goldman Sachs Group lowered shares of Sempra Energy from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday, October 12th. Wells Fargo & Company raised their target price on shares of Sempra Energy from $143.00 to $145.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, November 8th. Finally, KeyCorp raised their target price on shares of Sempra Energy from $140.00 to $142.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, October 19th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Sempra Energy currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $144.71.

About Sempra Energy

Sempra Energy is an energy-service holding company, which engages in the development and operation of energy infrastructure, and provision of electric and gas services. It operates through the following segments: San Diego Gas and Electric Company (SDG&E), Southern California Gas Company (SoCalGas), Sempra Texas Utilities, Sempra Mexico, and Sempra LNG.

