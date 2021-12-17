Opus Capital Group LLC Has $493,000 Holdings in Automatic Data Processing, Inc. (NASDAQ:ADP)

Opus Capital Group LLC reduced its position in Automatic Data Processing, Inc. (NASDAQ:ADP) by 25.6% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 2,465 shares of the business services provider’s stock after selling 850 shares during the period. Opus Capital Group LLC’s holdings in Automatic Data Processing were worth $493,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Lake Point Wealth Management acquired a new position in Automatic Data Processing in the 2nd quarter worth about $27,000. Financial Insights Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Automatic Data Processing during the 2nd quarter valued at about $30,000. Guidance Point Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Automatic Data Processing during the 3rd quarter valued at about $30,000. Disciplined Investments LLC acquired a new position in shares of Automatic Data Processing during the 2nd quarter valued at about $31,000. Finally, Annapolis Financial Services LLC increased its holdings in shares of Automatic Data Processing by 232.0% during the 2nd quarter. Annapolis Financial Services LLC now owns 166 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $33,000 after acquiring an additional 116 shares during the last quarter. 78.81% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Shares of ADP stock traded down $1.86 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $229.99. The stock had a trading volume of 15,434 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,657,961. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $226.07 and its 200 day simple moving average is $211.48. The company has a quick ratio of 1.05, a current ratio of 1.05 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.56. Automatic Data Processing, Inc. has a one year low of $159.31 and a one year high of $241.18. The firm has a market cap of $96.91 billion, a PE ratio of 36.69, a P/E/G ratio of 2.91 and a beta of 0.74.

Automatic Data Processing (NASDAQ:ADP) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, October 26th. The business services provider reported $1.65 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.49 by $0.16. Automatic Data Processing had a return on equity of 47.31% and a net margin of 17.55%. The company had revenue of $3.80 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.75 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $1.41 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 9.5% on a year-over-year basis. Sell-side analysts forecast that Automatic Data Processing, Inc. will post 6.77 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Saturday, January 1st. Investors of record on Friday, December 10th will be issued a dividend of $1.04 per share. This represents a $4.16 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.81%. This is a boost from Automatic Data Processing’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.93. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, December 9th. Automatic Data Processing’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 65.82%.

A number of research analysts have recently commented on the company. Zacks Investment Research lowered Automatic Data Processing from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $247.00 price objective on the stock. in a report on Wednesday, November 17th. Citigroup increased their price objective on Automatic Data Processing from $220.00 to $238.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, December 1st. BMO Capital Markets increased their price objective on Automatic Data Processing from $208.00 to $220.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a report on Thursday, October 28th. Morgan Stanley increased their target price on Automatic Data Processing from $215.00 to $235.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 16th. Finally, Robert W. Baird increased their target price on Automatic Data Processing from $228.00 to $242.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 16th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $225.57.

In related news, VP Stuart Sackman sold 738 shares of Automatic Data Processing stock in a transaction on Friday, December 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $228.39, for a total transaction of $168,551.82. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, VP Donald Weinstein sold 15,856 shares of Automatic Data Processing stock in a transaction on Wednesday, December 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $229.97, for a total value of $3,646,404.32. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 120,767 shares of company stock valued at $27,983,809 over the last ninety days. Insiders own 0.34% of the company’s stock.

About Automatic Data Processing

Automatic Data Processing, Inc engages in the provision of business outsourcing solutions specializes in cloud-based human capital management. It operates through the following business segments: Employer Services; and Professional Employer Organization Services; and Other. The Employer Services segment provides clients ranging from single-employee small businesses to large enterprises with tens of thousands of employees around the world, offering a range of human resources outsourcing and technology-based human capital management solutions, including strategic, cloud-based platforms.

