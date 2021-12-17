Opus Capital Group LLC Has $648,000 Stake in Truist Financial Co. (NYSE:TFC)

Opus Capital Group LLC trimmed its stake in shares of Truist Financial Co. (NYSE:TFC) by 24.6% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 11,049 shares of the insurance provider’s stock after selling 3,607 shares during the period. Opus Capital Group LLC’s holdings in Truist Financial were worth $648,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Ancora Advisors LLC grew its position in Truist Financial by 140.5% in the second quarter. Ancora Advisors LLC now owns 546 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $30,000 after purchasing an additional 319 shares in the last quarter. Mascoma Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in Truist Financial in the third quarter valued at $30,000. Parisi Gray Wealth Management bought a new position in Truist Financial in the second quarter valued at $34,000. Destiny Wealth Partners LLC bought a new position in Truist Financial in the third quarter valued at $38,000. Finally, Eagle Bay Advisors LLC bought a new position in Truist Financial in the second quarter valued at $46,000. 70.67% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

A number of research firms recently weighed in on TFC. Morgan Stanley raised their target price on shares of Truist Financial from $68.00 to $72.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Monday, December 6th. Wolfe Research downgraded shares of Truist Financial from an “outperform” rating to an “underperform” rating and decreased their price objective for the company from $71.00 to $64.00 in a research report on Tuesday, October 5th. Jefferies Financial Group lifted their price objective on shares of Truist Financial from $61.00 to $66.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, October 11th. Stephens raised shares of Truist Financial from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and lifted their price objective for the company from $64.00 to $68.00 in a research report on Monday, November 29th. Finally, Citigroup raised shares of Truist Financial from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their price objective for the company from $63.00 to $72.00 in a research report on Friday, October 1st. They noted that the move was a valuation call. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $63.47.

Truist Financial stock traded down $1.81 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $57.37. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 104,449 shares, compared to its average volume of 5,280,700. Truist Financial Co. has a 1-year low of $45.44 and a 1-year high of $65.42. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.61, a current ratio of 0.77 and a quick ratio of 0.75. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $61.88 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $58.35. The company has a market cap of $76.58 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.96, a PEG ratio of 1.24 and a beta of 1.29.

Truist Financial (NYSE:TFC) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 14th. The insurance provider reported $1.42 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.20 by $0.22. Truist Financial had a net margin of 25.94% and a return on equity of 12.11%. The business had revenue of $5.60 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $5.53 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $0.97 EPS. The business’s revenue was down .9% on a year-over-year basis. Sell-side analysts forecast that Truist Financial Co. will post 5.42 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, December 1st. Shareholders of record on Friday, November 12th were paid a $0.48 dividend. This represents a $1.92 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.35%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, November 10th. Truist Financial’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 45.28%.

In other news, Director K. David Jr. Boyer sold 1,423 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, September 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $56.91, for a total value of $80,982.93. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, CEO William H. Rogers, Jr. bought 67,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, October 18th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $61.85 per share, with a total value of $4,143,950.00. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 224,718 shares of company stock valued at $13,933,876 in the last quarter. Corporate insiders own 0.37% of the company’s stock.

About Truist Financial

Truist Financial Corp. operates as a financial holding company, which engages in the provision of banking services to individuals, businesses and municipalities. The firm offers a variety of loans and lease financing to individuals and entities, including insurance premium financing, permanent commercial real estate financing arrangements, loan servicing for third-party investors, direct consumer finance loans to individuals, credit card lending, automobile financing and equipment financing.

