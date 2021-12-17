Opus Capital Group LLC Sells 4,152 Shares of iShares Russell 1000 ETF (NYSEARCA:IWB)

Opus Capital Group LLC trimmed its stake in iShares Russell 1000 ETF (NYSEARCA:IWB) by 4.6% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 86,217 shares of the company’s stock after selling 4,152 shares during the period. iShares Russell 1000 ETF comprises about 4.7% of Opus Capital Group LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 6th biggest position. Opus Capital Group LLC owned about 0.07% of iShares Russell 1000 ETF worth $20,840,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. BlackRock Inc. raised its stake in shares of iShares Russell 1000 ETF by 6.8% in the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 7,492,627 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,813,814,000 after acquiring an additional 478,845 shares during the last quarter. Jones Financial Companies Lllp boosted its holdings in shares of iShares Russell 1000 ETF by 5.0% in the second quarter. Jones Financial Companies Lllp now owns 5,707,364 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,378,786,000 after buying an additional 272,454 shares during the period. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of iShares Russell 1000 ETF by 24.4% in the second quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 4,782,390 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,157,722,000 after buying an additional 938,813 shares during the period. QS Investors LLC lifted its position in shares of iShares Russell 1000 ETF by 25.3% in the second quarter. QS Investors LLC now owns 3,116,360 shares of the company’s stock worth $754,409,000 after purchasing an additional 629,980 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Northern Trust Corp lifted its position in shares of iShares Russell 1000 ETF by 0.3% in the second quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 2,086,513 shares of the company’s stock worth $505,103,000 after purchasing an additional 5,994 shares in the last quarter.

Get iShares Russell 1000 ETF alerts:

NYSEARCA IWB traded down $2.40 on Friday, hitting $256.16. 6,160 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 666,349. The business’s fifty day moving average is $257.92 and its 200 day moving average is $250.13. iShares Russell 1000 ETF has a 52 week low of $205.71 and a 52 week high of $265.43.

iShares Russell 1000 ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares Russell 1000 Index Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Russell 1000 Index (the Index). The Index is a float-adjusted capitalization weighted index that measures the performance of the large-capitalization sector of the United States equity market and includes securities issued by the approximately 1,000 largest issuers in the Russell 3000 Index.

Featured Article: What is the Coverage Ratio?

Receive News & Ratings for iShares Russell 1000 ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares Russell 1000 ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.