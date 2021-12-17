Opus Capital Group LLC Takes Position in Energy Transfer LP (NYSE:ET)

Opus Capital Group LLC acquired a new position in shares of Energy Transfer LP (NYSE:ET) in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm acquired 13,399 shares of the pipeline company’s stock, valued at approximately $128,000.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in ET. CX Institutional acquired a new stake in Energy Transfer during the second quarter worth about $26,000. Bbva USA acquired a new stake in Energy Transfer during the second quarter worth about $27,000. CVA Family Office LLC acquired a new stake in Energy Transfer during the third quarter worth about $27,000. Itau Unibanco Holding S.A. purchased a new position in Energy Transfer during the second quarter worth about $35,000. Finally, Eagle Bay Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Energy Transfer during the second quarter worth about $48,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 37.60% of the company’s stock.

In related news, Chairman Kelcy L. Warren acquired 16,109,139 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, December 10th. The stock was bought at an average price of $7.45 per share, with a total value of $120,013,085.55. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, COO Matthew S. Ramsey bought 33,561 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, December 10th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $7.45 per share, with a total value of $250,029.45. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders purchased a total of 16,290,367 shares of company stock worth $121,363,234 over the last quarter. Insiders own 3.28% of the company’s stock.

ET stock traded down $0.07 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $8.42. 101,755 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 18,208,391. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.51, a quick ratio of 0.74 and a current ratio of 0.92. Energy Transfer LP has a 1-year low of $6.03 and a 1-year high of $11.55. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $9.19 and its 200 day simple moving average is $9.66. The company has a market cap of $25.95 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 4.72 and a beta of 2.31.

Energy Transfer (NYSE:ET) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, November 3rd. The pipeline company reported $0.20 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.25 by ($0.05). Energy Transfer had a net margin of 8.43% and a return on equity of 15.32%. The business had revenue of $16.66 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $14.96 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $0.30 earnings per share. On average, research analysts anticipate that Energy Transfer LP will post 1.61 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, November 19th. Shareholders of record on Friday, November 5th were given a dividend of $0.153 per share. This is a positive change from Energy Transfer’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.15. This represents a $0.61 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 7.27%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, November 4th. Energy Transfer’s payout ratio is presently 33.89%.

ET has been the subject of several research analyst reports. Citigroup increased their target price on shares of Energy Transfer from $14.00 to $15.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, September 14th. Wells Fargo & Company increased their target price on shares of Energy Transfer from $13.00 to $15.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday. Tudor Pickering raised shares of Energy Transfer from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $14.00 target price for the company in a research note on Tuesday, September 21st. Bank of America initiated coverage on shares of Energy Transfer in a research note on Tuesday, September 28th. They set a “buy” rating for the company. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Energy Transfer from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Thursday, December 2nd. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $12.92.

Energy Transfer Company Profile

Energy Transfer LP provides natural gas pipeline transportation and transmission services. It operates through the following segments: Intrastate Transportation and Storage, Interstate Transportation and Storage, Midstream, NGL and Refined Products Transportation and Services, Crude Oil Transportation and Services, Investment in Sunoco LP, Investment in USAC, and All Other.

