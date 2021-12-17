Orocobre (TSE:ORL) Share Price Crosses Below 50 Day Moving Average of $8.41

Shares of Orocobre Limited (TSE:ORL) passed below its fifty day moving average during trading on Wednesday . The stock has a fifty day moving average of C$8.41 and traded as low as C$7.10. Orocobre shares last traded at C$8.24, with a volume of 14,965 shares trading hands.

The business has a fifty day simple moving average of C$8.43 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of C$7.69. The company has a current ratio of 4.33, a quick ratio of 3.68 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 47.17. The company has a market cap of C$5.00 billion and a PE ratio of -35.83.

About Orocobre (TSE:ORL)

Orocobre Limited engages in the exploration, development, and production of lithium in Argentina. The company's flagship project is the Olaroz Lithium Facility located in the Jujuy province of northern Argentina. It also operates two open pit mines situated in Tincalayu and Sijes producing minerals, refined products, and boric acid.

