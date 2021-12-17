Ortho Regenerative Technologies (OTCMKTS:ORTIF) versus Nutriband (OTCMKTS:NTRB) Financial Review

Ortho Regenerative Technologies (OTCMKTS:ORTIF) and Nutriband (OTCMKTS:NTRB) are both medical companies, but which is the better investment? We will contrast the two companies based on the strength of their earnings, profitability, dividends, analyst recommendations, valuation, risk and institutional ownership.

Analyst Ratings

This is a breakdown of current recommendations and price targets for Ortho Regenerative Technologies and Nutriband, as reported by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Ortho Regenerative Technologies 0 0 0 0 N/A Nutriband 0 0 0 0 N/A

Volatility & Risk

Ortho Regenerative Technologies has a beta of 1.18, meaning that its share price is 18% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Nutriband has a beta of -4.5, meaning that its share price is 550% less volatile than the S&P 500.

Earnings & Valuation

This table compares Ortho Regenerative Technologies and Nutriband’s gross revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Ortho Regenerative Technologies N/A N/A -$2.82 million ($0.10) -3.00 Nutriband $940,000.00 41.10 -$2.93 million ($0.53) -9.38

Ortho Regenerative Technologies has higher earnings, but lower revenue than Nutriband. Nutriband is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than Ortho Regenerative Technologies, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

Profitability

This table compares Ortho Regenerative Technologies and Nutriband’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Ortho Regenerative Technologies N/A N/A -166.24% Nutriband -225.58% -42.43% -30.75%

Summary

Ortho Regenerative Technologies beats Nutriband on 6 of the 8 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Ortho Regenerative Technologies

Ortho Regenerative Technologies, Inc. is a clinical stage orthobiologics company, which engages in the development of novel therapeutic soft tissue repair technologies for sports medicine surgeries. Its product pipeline include Rotator Cuff Repair, Meniscal Repair, and R&D Portfolio. The company was founded on February 5, 2015 and is headquartered in Kirkland, Canada.

About Nutriband

Nutriband, Inc. engages in the development of a portfolio of transdermal pharmaceutical products. It delivers abuse deterrent fentanyl transdermal system which provides clinicians and patients with an extended-release transdermal fentanyl product for use in managing chronic pain. It operates through the Pocono Coated Products and Active Intelligence segments. The company was founded by Gareth R. Sheridan and Serguei Melnik in 2016 and is headquartered in Orlando, FL.

