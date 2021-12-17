Oscar Health (NYSE:OSCR) Earns Sell Rating from Analysts at The Goldman Sachs Group

The Goldman Sachs Group began coverage on shares of Oscar Health (NYSE:OSCR) in a report issued on Tuesday morning, Price Targets.com reports. The brokerage issued a sell rating and a $6.50 target price on the stock.

A number of other brokerages have also commented on OSCR. Morgan Stanley decreased their price objective on Oscar Health from $26.00 to $22.00 and set an overweight rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, November 12th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Zacks Investment Research lowered Oscar Health from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 10th. Credit Suisse Group reduced their price target on Oscar Health from $26.00 to $21.00 and set an outperform rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, November 11th. Wells Fargo & Company reduced their price target on Oscar Health from $30.00 to $25.00 and set an overweight rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, November 11th. Finally, Cowen assumed coverage on Oscar Health in a research report on Thursday, September 9th. They issued a market perform rating and a $15.00 price target on the stock. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $21.42.

Get Oscar Health alerts:

Shares of OSCR opened at $8.28 on Tuesday. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $13.22 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $17.19. Oscar Health has a 52 week low of $8.11 and a 52 week high of $37.00.

Oscar Health (NYSE:OSCR) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 10th. The company reported ($1.02) EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.68) by ($0.34). Oscar Health had a negative net margin of 37.53% and a negative return on equity of 59.62%. Analysts forecast that Oscar Health will post -3.15 EPS for the current year.

A number of institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. raised its stake in Oscar Health by 155.2% during the 2nd quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 1,725 shares of the company’s stock worth $37,000 after buying an additional 1,049 shares during the period. Alyeska Investment Group L.P. raised its stake in Oscar Health by 0.7% during the 2nd quarter. Alyeska Investment Group L.P. now owns 231,400 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,975,000 after buying an additional 1,500 shares during the period. Sandy Spring Bank acquired a new stake in Oscar Health during the 3rd quarter worth $27,000. M&T Bank Corp raised its stake in Oscar Health by 11.6% during the 2nd quarter. M&T Bank Corp now owns 16,302 shares of the company’s stock worth $351,000 after buying an additional 1,688 shares during the period. Finally, Pinz Capital Management LP acquired a new stake in Oscar Health during the 2nd quarter worth $69,000. 86.97% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Oscar Health

Oscar Health, Inc provides health insurance products and services to individuals, families, and businesses in the United States. The company was formerly known as Mulberry Health Inc and changed its name to Oscar Health, Inc in January 2021. Oscar Health, Inc was founded in 2012 and is headquartered in New York, New York.

See Also: What does a market perform rating mean?

Receive News & Ratings for Oscar Health Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Oscar Health and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.