OSRAM Licht (ETR:OSR) Stock Price Down 0.4%

OSRAM Licht AG (ETR:OSR) shares fell 0.4% during trading on Wednesday . The company traded as low as €56.00 ($62.92) and last traded at €56.55 ($63.54). 40,174 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, The stock had previously closed at €56.80 ($63.82).

The company has a market capitalization of $5.23 billion and a P/E ratio of -11.16. The company has a current ratio of 1.00, a quick ratio of 0.47 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 54.53. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of €56.47 and a 200 day moving average price of €54.39.

OSRAM Licht Company Profile (ETR:OSR)

OSRAM Licht AG provides various lighting products and solutions worldwide. The company operates through three segments: Opto Semiconductors, Automotive, and Digital. It manufactures light-emitting diodes (LEDs) that are used in general lighting, automotive, consumer, and industrial applications; and infrared, laser, and optical sensors for the automotive, smartphone, wearable, general lighting, industrial lighting, and projection sectors, as well as lightings for plants.

