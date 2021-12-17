Oxford Biomedica (LON:OXB) Stock Passes Below Two Hundred Day Moving Average of $1,363.66

Oxford Biomedica plc (LON:OXB) crossed below its two hundred day moving average during trading on Thursday . The stock has a two hundred day moving average of GBX 1,363.66 ($18.02) and traded as low as GBX 1,032 ($13.64). Oxford Biomedica shares last traded at GBX 1,072 ($14.17), with a volume of 175,478 shares trading hands.

Several analysts recently commented on OXB shares. Peel Hunt reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a GBX 2,150 ($28.41) price objective on shares of Oxford Biomedica in a research note on Tuesday, October 19th. Peel Hunt reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a GBX 2,150 ($28.41) price objective on shares of Oxford Biomedica in a research note on Tuesday, October 19th.

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 7.34, a quick ratio of 2.38 and a current ratio of 2.62. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is GBX 1,406.48 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is GBX 1,363.66. The stock has a market capitalization of £923.27 million and a PE ratio of 48.51.

In other Oxford Biomedica news, insider Michael Hayden bought 1,910 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, September 29th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of GBX 1,507 ($19.92) per share, for a total transaction of £28,783.70 ($38,038.46).

Oxford Biomedica Company Profile (LON:OXB)

Oxford Biomedica plc, a biopharmaceutical company, engages in the research, development, and bioprocessing of lentiviral vector and cell therapy products for the treatment of various diseases in Europe and internationally. The company operates in two segments, Platform and Product. Its LentiVector platform technology integrates genes into non-dividing cells, including neurons in the brain and retinal cells in the eye, as well as accommodates multiple therapeutic genes.

