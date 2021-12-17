Oxygen Price Hits $1.16 on Exchanges (OXY)

Oxygen (CURRENCY:OXY) traded 4.3% lower against the dollar during the one day period ending at 14:00 PM Eastern on December 17th. One Oxygen coin can now be purchased for $1.16 or 0.00002485 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. During the last seven days, Oxygen has traded 17.2% lower against the dollar. Oxygen has a market capitalization of $74.74 million and $813,369.00 worth of Oxygen was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

EOS (EOS) traded 3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $3.17 or 0.00006771 BTC.

Ark (ARK) traded up 6.6% against the dollar and now trades at $1.32 or 0.00002829 BTC.

Lamden (TAU) traded 11.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.12 or 0.00000264 BTC.

Credits (CS) traded 5.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0236 or 0.00000051 BTC.

ADAMANT Messenger (ADM) traded up 17% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0230 or 0.00000049 BTC.

BitWhite (BTW) traded down 3.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0038 or 0.00000008 BTC.

SelfSell (SSC) traded 6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0003 or 0.00000001 BTC.

Oxycoin (OXY) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000001 BTC.

Atlantis Metaverse (TAU) traded 4.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.21 or 0.00000445 BTC.

ALAX (ALX) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

About Oxygen

Oxygen (OXY) is a distributed proof-of-stake (dPOS) coin that uses the DPoS hashing algorithm. Its genesis date was December 12th, 2020. Oxygen’s total supply is 10,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 64,270,848 coins. Oxygen’s official Twitter account is @Oxygen_protocol

According to CryptoCompare, “Oxycoin is a blockchain-based mobile platform with its own native token. The platform features a built in exchange (with fiat), wallet and password management tools, an address book, and a central media hub. Following the launch, Oxycoin will create an Enhanced DAPP SDK, allowing “non-blockchain developers” to build decentralized applications (DAPPs) using JavaScript. The Oxycoin token allows users to vote on platform decisions. “

Buying and Selling Oxygen

