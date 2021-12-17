Oyster Enterprises Acquisition Corp. (NASDAQ:OSTR) Short Interest Update

Oyster Enterprises Acquisition Corp. (NASDAQ:OSTR) saw a significant increase in short interest during the month of November. As of November 30th, there was short interest totalling 29,200 shares, an increase of 100.0% from the November 15th total of 14,600 shares. Currently, 0.1% of the company’s shares are sold short. Based on an average daily volume of 41,000 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.7 days.

Several large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in OSTR. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Oyster Enterprises Acquisition in the third quarter worth approximately $168,000. Millennium Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of Oyster Enterprises Acquisition by 261.1% in the third quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 134,449 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,311,000 after acquiring an additional 97,220 shares during the period. CNH Partners LLC lifted its stake in shares of Oyster Enterprises Acquisition by 35.9% in the third quarter. CNH Partners LLC now owns 189,330 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,846,000 after acquiring an additional 50,053 shares during the period. Ancora Advisors LLC lifted its stake in Oyster Enterprises Acquisition by 1.1% in the third quarter. Ancora Advisors LLC now owns 98,407 shares of the company’s stock valued at $959,000 after buying an additional 1,102 shares during the period. Finally, Rivernorth Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Oyster Enterprises Acquisition during the third quarter valued at approximately $731,000. Institutional investors own 40.17% of the company’s stock.

Get Oyster Enterprises Acquisition alerts:

Shares of NASDAQ:OSTR traded down $0.03 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $9.72. 100 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 36,413. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $9.77 and its 200 day moving average price is $9.71. Oyster Enterprises Acquisition has a 12 month low of $9.50 and a 12 month high of $9.81.

Oyster Enterprises Acquisition Corp. does not have significant operations. It intends to effect a merger, capital stock exchange, asset acquisition, stock purchase, reorganization, or similar business combination with one or more businesses in the media, technology, consumer products, industrials, real estate services, financial services, hospitality, and entertainment sectors.

Featured Article: What moving averages are used to define a golden cross?

Receive News & Ratings for Oyster Enterprises Acquisition Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Oyster Enterprises Acquisition and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.