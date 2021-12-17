Packaging Co. of America (NYSE:PKG) Given Average Rating of “Hold” by Brokerages

Shares of Packaging Co. of America (NYSE:PKG) have been assigned a consensus recommendation of “Hold” from the ten ratings firms that are currently covering the firm, MarketBeat reports. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating on the company. The average twelve-month price objective among brokerages that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $141.70.

Several research firms have weighed in on PKG. Jefferies Financial Group reiterated a “neutral” rating and issued a $157.00 target price on shares of Packaging Co. of America in a report on Friday, November 5th. Truist Securities began coverage on shares of Packaging Co. of America in a report on Wednesday, October 13th. They issued a “hold” rating and a $131.00 target price on the stock. Truist began coverage on shares of Packaging Co. of America in a report on Wednesday, October 13th. They issued a “hold” rating and a $131.00 price objective on the stock. Wells Fargo & Company decreased their price objective on shares of Packaging Co. of America from $155.00 to $145.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, October 8th. Finally, UBS Group upped their price objective on shares of Packaging Co. of America from $115.00 to $125.00 and gave the stock a “sell” rating in a report on Tuesday, September 28th.

NYSE:PKG traded down $1.40 on Friday, hitting $133.10. The stock had a trading volume of 12,045 shares, compared to its average volume of 625,632. The company has a quick ratio of 1.78, a current ratio of 2.31 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.69. The stock has a market cap of $12.64 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.13, a PEG ratio of 2.97 and a beta of 0.90. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $134.24 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $139.26. Packaging Co. of America has a 1-year low of $127.06 and a 1-year high of $156.54.

Packaging Co. of America (NYSE:PKG) last posted its earnings results on Sunday, October 24th. The industrial products company reported $2.69 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.34 by $0.35. The company had revenue of $2 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.93 billion. Packaging Co. of America had a net margin of 10.11% and a return on equity of 22.26%. Packaging Co. of America’s revenue was up 18.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $1.57 EPS. As a group, analysts anticipate that Packaging Co. of America will post 8.7 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, January 14th. Shareholders of record on Monday, December 20th will be given a $1.00 dividend. This represents a $4.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.01%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, December 17th. Packaging Co. of America’s dividend payout ratio is presently 50.96%.

Several large investors have recently made changes to their positions in PKG. NEXT Financial Group Inc increased its position in shares of Packaging Co. of America by 13.1% in the 2nd quarter. NEXT Financial Group Inc now owns 2,740 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $371,000 after purchasing an additional 317 shares during the last quarter. GWM Advisors LLC grew its position in shares of Packaging Co. of America by 3.5% in the 2nd quarter. GWM Advisors LLC now owns 2,856 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $387,000 after buying an additional 96 shares during the last quarter. Ziegler Capital Management LLC grew its position in shares of Packaging Co. of America by 4.0% in the 2nd quarter. Ziegler Capital Management LLC now owns 4,841 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $656,000 after buying an additional 185 shares during the last quarter. KCS Wealth Advisory grew its position in shares of Packaging Co. of America by 134.3% in the 2nd quarter. KCS Wealth Advisory now owns 12,085 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $1,637,000 after buying an additional 6,926 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Advisors Asset Management Inc. grew its position in shares of Packaging Co. of America by 58.8% in the 2nd quarter. Advisors Asset Management Inc. now owns 12,580 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $1,704,000 after buying an additional 4,659 shares during the last quarter. 88.33% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Packaging Corp. of America engages in the production of container products. It operates through the following segments: Packaging, Paper, and Corporate and Other. The Packaging segment offers a variety of corrugated packaging products, such as conventional shipping containers. The Paper segment manufactures and sells a range of papers, including communication-based papers, and pressure sensitive papers.

