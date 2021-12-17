PAID Network Trading Down 1.2% Over Last 7 Days (PAID)

PAID Network (CURRENCY:PAID) traded 0.7% higher against the US dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 15:00 PM ET on December 17th. One PAID Network coin can currently be purchased for approximately $0.68 or 0.00001451 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. Over the last week, PAID Network has traded 1.2% lower against the US dollar. PAID Network has a market cap of $56.34 million and $190,588.00 worth of PAID Network was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Get PAID Network alerts:

Tether (USDT) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002139 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded down 1.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.80 or 0.00001712 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded down 5% against the dollar and now trades at $24.83 or 0.00053108 BTC.

SHIBA INU (SHIB) traded down 4.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Lido stETH (STETH) traded down 2.8% against the dollar and now trades at $3,855.54 or 0.08246731 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded down 4.3% against the dollar and now trades at $35.99 or 0.00076979 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded 2.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $46,757.53 or 1.00011135 BTC.

stETH (Lido) (STETH) traded 3.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $3,479.19 or 0.06807369 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded 5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $23.71 or 0.00050705 BTC.

Klaytn (KLAY) traded up 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $1.27 or 0.00002720 BTC.

PAID Network Coin Profile

PAID Network’s launch date was January 25th, 2021. PAID Network’s total supply is 594,717,456 coins and its circulating supply is 83,070,175 coins. PAID Network’s official Twitter account is @paid_network

According to CryptoCompare, “PAID Network is a business toolkit, encompassing SMART Agreements, escrow, reputation-scoring, dispute arbitration and resolution, as well as DeFi tools such as insurance, borrowing and lending. PAID aims to take the lawyers out of legal contracts, making simple, easy-to-use SMART Agreements available for users. “

PAID Network Coin Trading

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as PAID Network directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade PAID Network should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, Coinbase or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy PAID Network using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for PAID Network Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for PAID Network and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.