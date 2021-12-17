Palisades Hudson Asset Management L.P. Sells 825 Shares of iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Growth ETF (NASDAQ:IJT)

Palisades Hudson Asset Management L.P. trimmed its stake in shares of iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Growth ETF (NASDAQ:IJT) by 0.8% during the third quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 102,447 shares of the company’s stock after selling 825 shares during the quarter. iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Growth ETF accounts for 6.1% of Palisades Hudson Asset Management L.P.’s portfolio, making the stock its 5th largest holding. Palisades Hudson Asset Management L.P. owned approximately 0.23% of iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Growth ETF worth $13,322,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. RiverTree Advisors LLC bought a new position in iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Growth ETF in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $1,888,000. Sterling Financial Planning Inc. increased its position in shares of iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Growth ETF by 1.0% in the 3rd quarter. Sterling Financial Planning Inc. now owns 68,718 shares of the company’s stock valued at $8,936,000 after buying an additional 654 shares in the last quarter. Hedeker Wealth LLC increased its position in shares of iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Growth ETF by 4.7% in the 3rd quarter. Hedeker Wealth LLC now owns 1,842 shares of the company’s stock valued at $239,000 after buying an additional 83 shares in the last quarter. Baldwin Brothers LLC MA increased its position in shares of iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Growth ETF by 77.8% in the 3rd quarter. Baldwin Brothers LLC MA now owns 823 shares of the company’s stock valued at $107,000 after buying an additional 360 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Newbridge Financial Services Group Inc. increased its position in shares of iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Growth ETF by 2,800.0% in the 3rd quarter. Newbridge Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 290 shares of the company’s stock valued at $38,000 after buying an additional 280 shares in the last quarter.

IJT opened at $131.22 on Friday. iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Growth ETF has a 12 month low of $111.31 and a 12 month high of $144.69. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $136.14 and a 200 day simple moving average of $133.26.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 17th. Investors of record on Tuesday, December 14th will be paid a $0.213 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, December 13th. This represents a $0.85 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.65%.

iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Growth ETF Company Profile

iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Growth ETF, formerly iShares S&P SmallCap 600 Growth Index Fund (the Fund), seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the S&P SmallCap 600 Growth Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of the small-capitalization growth sector of the United States equity market and consists of those stocks in the S&P SmallCap 600 Index exhibiting the strongest growth characteristics.

