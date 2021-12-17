Palo Alto Networks, Inc. (NYSE:PANW) Shares Bought by Emerald Advisers LLC

Emerald Advisers LLC raised its position in shares of Palo Alto Networks, Inc. (NYSE:PANW) by 2.4% in the third quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 1,233 shares of the network technology company’s stock after acquiring an additional 29 shares during the quarter. Emerald Advisers LLC’s holdings in Palo Alto Networks were worth $591,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Tradition Wealth Management LLC increased its position in shares of Palo Alto Networks by 78.9% during the second quarter. Tradition Wealth Management LLC now owns 68 shares of the network technology company’s stock worth $25,000 after purchasing an additional 30 shares in the last quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust increased its position in shares of Palo Alto Networks by 233.3% during the second quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust now owns 70 shares of the network technology company’s stock worth $26,000 after purchasing an additional 49 shares in the last quarter. Jacobi Capital Management LLC increased its position in shares of Palo Alto Networks by 288.9% during the second quarter. Jacobi Capital Management LLC now owns 70 shares of the network technology company’s stock worth $26,000 after purchasing an additional 52 shares in the last quarter. Guidance Point Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Palo Alto Networks during the third quarter worth approximately $33,000. Finally, Godsey & Gibb Associates purchased a new stake in shares of Palo Alto Networks during the second quarter worth approximately $28,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 82.62% of the company’s stock.

In other Palo Alto Networks news, EVP Nir Zuk sold 12,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, October 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $480.91, for a total value of $5,770,920.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, Director Mark D. Mclaughlin sold 1,500 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, December 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $517.94, for a total value of $776,910.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 59,375 shares of company stock worth $30,707,429 in the last ninety days. 2.20% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Several analysts recently commented on PANW shares. JMP Securities boosted their price target on Palo Alto Networks from $550.00 to $585.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, November 19th. Royal Bank of Canada upped their target price on Palo Alto Networks from $560.00 to $590.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, November 15th. Wedbush upped their target price on Palo Alto Networks from $600.00 to $630.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, November 19th. Northland Securities upped their target price on Palo Alto Networks from $460.00 to $585.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, September 14th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their target price on Palo Alto Networks from $560.00 to $605.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, November 15th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and twenty-eight have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $576.00.

PANW opened at $523.71 on Friday. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $516.52 and its 200 day moving average price is $447.60. Palo Alto Networks, Inc. has a 12-month low of $311.56 and a 12-month high of $559.54. The firm has a market cap of $51.67 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -99.38 and a beta of 1.37.

Palo Alto Networks (NYSE:PANW) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, November 18th. The network technology company reported $1.64 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.57 by $0.07. Palo Alto Networks had a negative return on equity of 26.86% and a negative net margin of 11.20%. The firm had revenue of $1.25 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.20 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned ($0.04) EPS. Palo Alto Networks’s revenue was up 31.9% on a year-over-year basis. On average, research analysts anticipate that Palo Alto Networks, Inc. will post -1.19 earnings per share for the current year.

About Palo Alto Networks

Palo Alto Networks, Inc engages in the provision of network security solutions to enterprises, service providers, and government entities. The company was founded by Nir Zuk, Rajiv Batra and Yu Ming Mao in March 2005 and is headquartered in Santa Clara, CA.

