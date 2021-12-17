Paradox Interactive AB (publ) (OTCMKTS:PRXXF) Short Interest Up 42.6% in November

Paradox Interactive AB (publ) (OTCMKTS:PRXXF) saw a significant increase in short interest in the month of November. As of November 30th, there was short interest totalling 22,100 shares, an increase of 42.6% from the November 15th total of 15,500 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 500 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 44.2 days.

Shares of PRXXF stock remained flat at $$16.00 during trading hours on Friday. The stock had a trading volume of 18,000 shares, compared to its average volume of 892. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $15.46 and its 200 day moving average price is $18.05. Paradox Interactive AB has a 1-year low of $13.95 and a 1-year high of $31.75.

PRXXF has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. Jefferies Financial Group restated a “buy” rating on shares of Paradox Interactive AB (publ) in a report on Friday, September 10th. Citigroup restated a “neutral” rating on shares of Paradox Interactive AB (publ) in a report on Monday, November 15th.

Paradox Interactive AB operates as publisher of strategy games for personal computer and console. Its brands include Stellaris, Europa Universalis, Hearts of Iron, Crusader Kings, Cities Skylines, Surviving Mars, Prison Architect, Magicka, Age of Wonders and the World of Darkness catalogue of brands.

