Paragon 28 (NYSE:FNA) Hits New 12-Month Low at $15.37

Shares of Paragon 28 Inc (NYSE:FNA) reached a new 52-week low during mid-day trading on Wednesday . The company traded as low as $15.37 and last traded at $15.37, with a volume of 38 shares traded. The stock had previously closed at $16.41.

FNA has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. JMP Securities reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $29.00 price objective on shares of Paragon 28 in a research report on Tuesday, November 23rd. Needham & Company LLC initiated coverage on shares of Paragon 28 in a research report on Tuesday, November 9th. They set a “buy” rating and a $31.00 price objective for the company. Piper Sandler initiated coverage on shares of Paragon 28 in a research report on Tuesday, November 9th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $30.00 price objective for the company. Finally, Canaccord Genuity initiated coverage on shares of Paragon 28 in a research report on Tuesday, November 9th. They set a “buy” rating and a $28.00 price objective for the company.

Paragon 28 (NYSE:FNA) last posted its earnings results on Monday, November 22nd. The company reported ($0.12) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.08) by ($0.04). The business had revenue of $35.85 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $34.95 million. Equities analysts predict that Paragon 28 Inc will post -0.25 EPS for the current year.

Paragon 28 Inc is a medical device company exclusively focused on the foot and ankle orthopedic market. Paragon 28 Inc is based in ENGLEWOOD, Colo.

