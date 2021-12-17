Paragon Wealth Strategies LLC Acquires 39,589 Shares of Vanguard U.S. Value Factor (BATS:VFVA)

Paragon Wealth Strategies LLC raised its position in Vanguard U.S. Value Factor (BATS:VFVA) by 16.5% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 279,980 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 39,589 shares during the period. Vanguard U.S. Value Factor accounts for 7.4% of Paragon Wealth Strategies LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 5th biggest holding. Paragon Wealth Strategies LLC’s holdings in Vanguard U.S. Value Factor were worth $27,684,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of VFVA. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. increased its stake in Vanguard U.S. Value Factor by 493.5% in the 2nd quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 2,362 shares of the company’s stock valued at $234,000 after buying an additional 1,964 shares during the last quarter. Brinker Capital Investments LLC increased its stake in shares of Vanguard U.S. Value Factor by 55.2% during the 2nd quarter. Brinker Capital Investments LLC now owns 256,747 shares of the company’s stock worth $25,618,000 after purchasing an additional 91,316 shares during the last quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Vanguard U.S. Value Factor during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $918,000. Orion Portfolio Solutions LLC increased its stake in shares of Vanguard U.S. Value Factor by 81.8% during the 2nd quarter. Orion Portfolio Solutions LLC now owns 7,275 shares of the company’s stock worth $726,000 after purchasing an additional 3,274 shares during the last quarter. Finally, McIlrath & Eck LLC increased its stake in shares of Vanguard U.S. Value Factor by 270.2% during the 2nd quarter. McIlrath & Eck LLC now owns 7,638 shares of the company’s stock worth $762,000 after purchasing an additional 5,575 shares during the last quarter.

Shares of VFVA stock opened at $102.80 on Friday. The business’s 50-day moving average is $103.89 and its 200 day moving average is $101.12.

