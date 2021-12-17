Paragon Wealth Strategies LLC Has $11.16 Million Holdings in Vanguard Total International Bond Index Fund ETF Shares (NASDAQ:BNDX)

Paragon Wealth Strategies LLC cut its stake in Vanguard Total International Bond Index Fund ETF Shares (NASDAQ:BNDX) by 8.2% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 195,861 shares of the company’s stock after selling 17,393 shares during the period. Vanguard Total International Bond Index Fund ETF Shares comprises approximately 3.0% of Paragon Wealth Strategies LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 14th largest holding. Paragon Wealth Strategies LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Total International Bond Index Fund ETF Shares were worth $11,156,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. WASHINGTON TRUST Co acquired a new stake in Vanguard Total International Bond Index Fund ETF Shares during the 2nd quarter valued at $28,000. D Orazio & Associates Inc. acquired a new stake in Vanguard Total International Bond Index Fund ETF Shares during the 2nd quarter valued at $30,000. Heritage Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in Vanguard Total International Bond Index Fund ETF Shares during the 2nd quarter valued at $46,000. Retirement Group LLC boosted its position in Vanguard Total International Bond Index Fund ETF Shares by 56.0% in the 2nd quarter. Retirement Group LLC now owns 889 shares of the company’s stock valued at $51,000 after buying an additional 319 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Laurel Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new position in Vanguard Total International Bond Index Fund ETF Shares in the 2nd quarter valued at $86,000.

Get Vanguard Total International Bond Index Fund ETF Shares alerts:

Shares of BNDX opened at $57.24 on Friday. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $56.97 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $57.28. Vanguard Total International Bond Index Fund ETF Shares has a 52 week low of $56.48 and a 52 week high of $58.65.

The company also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which was paid on Monday, December 6th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, December 2nd were given a $0.034 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, December 1st. This represents a $0.41 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.71%.

See Also: Insider Trading – What You Need to Know

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding BNDX? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Vanguard Total International Bond Index Fund ETF Shares (NASDAQ:BNDX).

Receive News & Ratings for Vanguard Total International Bond Index Fund ETF Shares Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vanguard Total International Bond Index Fund ETF Shares and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.