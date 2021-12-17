Paragon Wealth Strategies LLC Lowers Holdings in Amplify Online Retail ETF (NYSEARCA:IBUY)

Paragon Wealth Strategies LLC decreased its holdings in Amplify Online Retail ETF (NYSEARCA:IBUY) by 59.0% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 45,917 shares of the company’s stock after selling 66,055 shares during the quarter. Amplify Online Retail ETF makes up approximately 1.3% of Paragon Wealth Strategies LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 20th largest holding. Paragon Wealth Strategies LLC owned 0.57% of Amplify Online Retail ETF worth $5,017,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the business. ProVise Management Group LLC grew its holdings in Amplify Online Retail ETF by 3.5% in the 2nd quarter. ProVise Management Group LLC now owns 2,487 shares of the company’s stock valued at $323,000 after buying an additional 84 shares during the period. City Holding Co. grew its holdings in Amplify Online Retail ETF by 60.0% in the 3rd quarter. City Holding Co. now owns 320 shares of the company’s stock valued at $35,000 after buying an additional 120 shares during the period. Citigroup Inc. grew its holdings in Amplify Online Retail ETF by 4.8% in the 2nd quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 3,034 shares of the company’s stock valued at $393,000 after buying an additional 139 shares during the period. Lincoln National Corp grew its holdings in Amplify Online Retail ETF by 5.0% in the 2nd quarter. Lincoln National Corp now owns 4,015 shares of the company’s stock valued at $521,000 after buying an additional 191 shares during the period. Finally, Anfield Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in Amplify Online Retail ETF by 2.5% in the 2nd quarter. Anfield Capital Management LLC now owns 8,198 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,063,000 after buying an additional 198 shares during the period.

Get Amplify Online Retail ETF alerts:

IBUY opened at $84.57 on Friday. Amplify Online Retail ETF has a 12 month low of $83.52 and a 12 month high of $141.00. The business has a 50-day moving average of $105.05 and a two-hundred day moving average of $114.54.

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding IBUY? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Amplify Online Retail ETF (NYSEARCA:IBUY).

Receive News & Ratings for Amplify Online Retail ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Amplify Online Retail ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.