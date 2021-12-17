Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC Boosts Stock Holdings in Fisker Inc. (NYSE:FSR)

Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC raised its holdings in shares of Fisker Inc. (NYSE:FSR) by 9.2% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 55,126 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 4,635 shares during the period. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC’s holdings in Fisker were worth $1,063,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Allworth Financial LP boosted its holdings in shares of Fisker by 1,197.4% during the second quarter. Allworth Financial LP now owns 2,024 shares of the company’s stock worth $39,000 after purchasing an additional 1,868 shares during the period. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Fisker during the second quarter worth about $73,000. NEXT Financial Group Inc boosted its holdings in shares of Fisker by 354.4% during the second quarter. NEXT Financial Group Inc now owns 5,516 shares of the company’s stock worth $107,000 after purchasing an additional 4,302 shares during the period. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. boosted its holdings in shares of Fisker by 640.5% during the second quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. now owns 7,161 shares of the company’s stock worth $138,000 after purchasing an additional 6,194 shares during the period. Finally, SG Americas Securities LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Fisker during the second quarter worth about $173,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 27.63% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE FSR opened at $16.77 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $4.97 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -13.86 and a beta of 0.82. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.73, a quick ratio of 18.40 and a current ratio of 18.40. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $17.75 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $16.40. Fisker Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $9.61 and a fifty-two week high of $31.96.

Fisker (NYSE:FSR) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 3rd. The company reported ($0.37) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.34) by ($0.03). On average, analysts forecast that Fisker Inc. will post -1.13 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, CEO Henrik Fisker sold 488,800 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, November 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $20.36, for a total transaction of $9,951,968.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. 24.95% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

A number of analysts have recently weighed in on FSR shares. Tudor Pickering started coverage on shares of Fisker in a report on Thursday, September 23rd. They set a “buy” rating and a $19.00 target price for the company. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Fisker from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 9th. Bank of America raised their price objective on shares of Fisker from $18.00 to $24.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 10th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Cowen raised their price objective on shares of Fisker from $24.00 to $28.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, November 18th. Finally, Tudor, Pickering, Holt & Co. started coverage on shares of Fisker in a report on Thursday, September 23rd. They issued a “buy” rating and a $19.00 price objective for the company. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $24.83.

About Fisker

Fisker, Inc engages in the provision of e-mobility solutions. It develops and manufactures eco-friendly electrically powered vehicles. Its products include solar t-shirt, sustainable solar bottle, solar hoodie, and fisker hat. The company was founded by Henrik Fisker and Geeta Gupta-Fisker in 2016 is headquartered in Manhattan Beach, CA.

