Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC Buys 77,537 Shares of Harmony Gold Mining Company Limited (NYSE:HMY)

Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC grew its holdings in Harmony Gold Mining Company Limited (NYSE:HMY) by 42.5% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 259,790 shares of the mining company’s stock after purchasing an additional 77,537 shares during the period. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC’s holdings in Harmony Gold Mining were worth $969,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of HMY. Kopernik Global Investors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Harmony Gold Mining in the second quarter valued at approximately $11,453,000. AQR Capital Management LLC raised its position in shares of Harmony Gold Mining by 14.5% in the second quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC now owns 23,420,491 shares of the mining company’s stock valued at $87,359,000 after purchasing an additional 2,974,217 shares during the period. Van ECK Associates Corp raised its position in shares of Harmony Gold Mining by 3.7% in the second quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 58,453,053 shares of the mining company’s stock valued at $218,030,000 after purchasing an additional 2,078,576 shares during the period. Amundi purchased a new position in Harmony Gold Mining during the second quarter valued at approximately $5,955,000. Finally, U S Global Investors Inc. grew its stake in Harmony Gold Mining by 144.3% during the second quarter. U S Global Investors Inc. now owns 1,221,275 shares of the mining company’s stock valued at $4,555,000 after acquiring an additional 721,275 shares in the last quarter. 26.78% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get Harmony Gold Mining alerts:

Separately, HSBC cut shares of Harmony Gold Mining from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 11th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and four have assigned a hold rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $4.30.

Shares of NYSE:HMY opened at $3.78 on Friday. The company has a 50 day moving average of $3.75 and a 200 day moving average of $3.89. Harmony Gold Mining Company Limited has a 12 month low of $3.00 and a 12 month high of $5.76. The company has a quick ratio of 1.08, a current ratio of 1.54 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.10.

Harmony Gold Mining Profile

Harmony Gold Mining Co Ltd. engages in mining and exploration of gold. It involves in building mines, open-pit operation, sales and financial management, land rehabilitation and mine closure. It operates through the following segments: Tshepong Operations, Phoenix, Kalgold, Waste Rock Dumps, Central Plant Reclamation, Moab Khotsong, Bambanani, Joel, Doornkop, Target 1, Kusasalethu, Masimong, and Unisel.

See Also: What does the Dogs of the Dow mean?



Want to see what other hedge funds are holding HMY? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Harmony Gold Mining Company Limited (NYSE:HMY).

Receive News & Ratings for Harmony Gold Mining Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Harmony Gold Mining and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.