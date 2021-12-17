Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC Has $1.03 Million Stake in American Public Education, Inc. (NASDAQ:APEI)

Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC raised its stake in American Public Education, Inc. (NASDAQ:APEI) by 8.8% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 36,459 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 2,953 shares during the quarter. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC’s holdings in American Public Education were worth $1,033,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in APEI. Macquarie Group Ltd. raised its position in shares of American Public Education by 118.6% during the second quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. now owns 1,858 shares of the company’s stock worth $53,000 after purchasing an additional 1,008 shares during the period. Marshall Wace LLP acquired a new stake in shares of American Public Education during the first quarter worth about $56,000. Meeder Asset Management Inc. raised its position in shares of American Public Education by 1,297.8% during the second quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. now owns 2,586 shares of the company’s stock worth $73,000 after purchasing an additional 2,401 shares during the period. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY raised its position in shares of American Public Education by 111,250.0% during the second quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY now owns 4,454 shares of the company’s stock worth $126,000 after purchasing an additional 4,450 shares during the period. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada raised its position in shares of American Public Education by 21.6% during the second quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 6,607 shares of the company’s stock worth $188,000 after purchasing an additional 1,173 shares during the period. 96.14% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get American Public Education alerts:

NASDAQ APEI opened at $21.94 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $410.48 million, a P/E ratio of 22.39, a P/E/G ratio of 1.67 and a beta of 0.53. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.38, a current ratio of 2.11 and a quick ratio of 2.11. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $23.71 and its 200-day moving average is $26.28. American Public Education, Inc. has a one year low of $18.11 and a one year high of $39.19.

American Public Education (NASDAQ:APEI) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, November 8th. The company reported ($0.01) EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.01 by ($0.02). American Public Education had a return on equity of 4.08% and a net margin of 4.40%. During the same period last year, the business posted $0.18 EPS. Equities analysts anticipate that American Public Education, Inc. will post 0.85 EPS for the current year.

About American Public Education

American Public Education, Inc provides online and on-campus postsecondary education services. It operates through the following segments: American Public Education and Hondros College of Nursing. The American Public Education segment reflects the operational activities of the company’s subsidiary American Public University System, Inc, other corporate activities and minority investments.

Further Reading: What are popular green investing opportunities?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding APEI? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for American Public Education, Inc. (NASDAQ:APEI).

Receive News & Ratings for American Public Education Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for American Public Education and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.