Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC Has $946,000 Stock Position in Park-Ohio Holdings Corp. (NASDAQ:PKOH)

Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC grew its stake in shares of Park-Ohio Holdings Corp. (NASDAQ:PKOH) by 3.6% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 29,439 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,015 shares during the period. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC owned approximately 0.23% of Park-Ohio worth $946,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Royal Bank of Canada raised its holdings in shares of Park-Ohio by 7.8% during the first quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 4,425 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $140,000 after purchasing an additional 321 shares during the period. Millennium Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Park-Ohio during the first quarter valued at about $307,000. Invesco Ltd. increased its position in shares of Park-Ohio by 19.9% during the second quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 17,218 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $553,000 after acquiring an additional 2,862 shares in the last quarter. American Century Companies Inc. increased its position in shares of Park-Ohio by 34.8% during the second quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 18,739 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $602,000 after acquiring an additional 4,833 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Citadel Advisors LLC grew its position in Park-Ohio by 21.7% in the 2nd quarter. Citadel Advisors LLC now owns 19,812 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $637,000 after purchasing an additional 3,527 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 59.22% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ PKOH opened at $19.70 on Friday. Park-Ohio Holdings Corp. has a 1 year low of $18.86 and a 1 year high of $41.78. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.75, a current ratio of 2.36 and a quick ratio of 1.19. The stock has a market capitalization of $248.22 million, a PE ratio of -151.54 and a beta of 1.18. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $22.86 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $26.84.

Park-Ohio (NASDAQ:PKOH) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, November 2nd. The industrial products company reported ($0.32) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.28 by ($0.60). Park-Ohio had a positive return on equity of 1.42% and a negative net margin of 0.10%. The firm had revenue of $358.50 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $352.13 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $0.52 earnings per share. On average, research analysts anticipate that Park-Ohio Holdings Corp. will post -0.21 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 3rd. Investors of record on Friday, November 19th were issued a dividend of $0.125 per share. This represents a $0.50 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.54%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, November 18th. Park-Ohio’s dividend payout ratio is currently -384.62%.

A number of brokerages recently commented on PKOH. KeyCorp dropped their price target on shares of Park-Ohio from $34.00 to $31.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, September 27th. B. Riley lowered their target price on shares of Park-Ohio from $29.00 to $20.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, November 4th.

Park-Ohio Holdings Corp. provides supply chain logistics services and manufactures aluminum products. It operates through the following business segments: Supply Technologies, Assembly Components, and Engineered Products. The Supply Technologies segment provides customers with total supply management services for a broad range of high volume, specialty production components.

