Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC Purchases 540 Shares of Vanguard Industrials ETF (NYSEARCA:VIS)

Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC lifted its position in shares of Vanguard Industrials ETF (NYSEARCA:VIS) by 12.1% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 5,020 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 540 shares during the quarter. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Industrials ETF were worth $986,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Sandy Spring Bank lifted its holdings in Vanguard Industrials ETF by 96.2% during the 2nd quarter. Sandy Spring Bank now owns 206 shares of the company’s stock worth $40,000 after purchasing an additional 101 shares in the last quarter. Brown Brothers Harriman & Co. purchased a new stake in Vanguard Industrials ETF during the 2nd quarter worth about $40,000. JTC Employer Solutions Trusteee Ltd purchased a new stake in Vanguard Industrials ETF during the 2nd quarter worth about $41,000. Strategic Blueprint LLC purchased a new stake in Vanguard Industrials ETF during the 2nd quarter worth about $42,000. Finally, Qube Research & Technologies Ltd purchased a new stake in Vanguard Industrials ETF during the 2nd quarter worth about $90,000.

Get Vanguard Industrials ETF alerts:

Shares of VIS opened at $198.25 on Friday. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $199.49 and its 200 day simple moving average is $197.81. Vanguard Industrials ETF has a 52-week low of $164.52 and a 52-week high of $208.48.

Vanguard Industrials ETF (the Fund) seeks to track the investment performance of the MSCI US Investable Market Industrials 25/50 Index, a benchmark of large-, mid-, and small-cap United States stocks in the industrials sector, as classified under the Global Industry Classification Standard (GICS). This GICS sector is made up of companies whose businesses are dominated by one of the following activities, the manufacture and distribution of capital goods (including aerospace and defense, construction, engineering and building products, electrical equipment, and industrial machinery); the provision of commercial services and supplies (including printing, employment, environmental, and office services); or the provision of transportation services (including airlines, couriers, marine, road and rail, and transportation infrastructure).

Featured Story: How to interpret Moving Average Convergence Divergence (MACD)

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding VIS? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Vanguard Industrials ETF (NYSEARCA:VIS).

Receive News & Ratings for Vanguard Industrials ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vanguard Industrials ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.