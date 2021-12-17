Park Avenue Securities LLC Has $235,000 Position in Abcam plc (NASDAQ:ABCM)

Park Avenue Securities LLC boosted its position in shares of Abcam plc (NASDAQ:ABCM) by 8.0% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 11,596 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 860 shares during the quarter. Park Avenue Securities LLC’s holdings in Abcam were worth $235,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in ABCM. Alliancebernstein L.P. lifted its stake in Abcam by 62.7% in the second quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 119,460 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,275,000 after buying an additional 46,044 shares in the last quarter. Advisors Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in Abcam by 23.3% in the second quarter. Advisors Capital Management LLC now owns 61,893 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,178,000 after buying an additional 11,698 shares in the last quarter. Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. bought a new position in Abcam in the second quarter valued at approximately $664,000. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. lifted its stake in Abcam by 20.4% in the second quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 77,681 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,479,000 after buying an additional 13,184 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Sei Investments Co. bought a new position in Abcam in the second quarter valued at approximately $1,639,000. 10.16% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Abcam alerts:

Shares of ABCM stock opened at $22.39 on Friday. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $22.07. Abcam plc has a 12 month low of $17.14 and a 12 month high of $24.69.

A number of brokerages have weighed in on ABCM. Peel Hunt raised shares of Abcam to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, October 15th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reissued a “neutral” rating on shares of Abcam in a research report on Thursday, September 30th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Abcam from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Monday. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $23.00.

About Abcam

Abcam plc, a life sciences company, researches, develops, and distributes biological reagents and tools for research, drug discovery, and diagnostics in the United States, China, Japan, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and rest of Asia Pacific. The company offers various research products, including primary and secondary antibodies; ELISA and matched antibody pairs; cell and tissue imaging tools; cellular and biochemical assays; proteins and peptides; proteomics tools; agonists, antagonists, activators, and inhibitors; lysates; and multiplex assays.

Featured Article: Quantitative Easing

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding ABCM? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Abcam plc (NASDAQ:ABCM).

Receive News & Ratings for Abcam Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Abcam and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.