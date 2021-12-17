Park Avenue Securities LLC Has $261,000 Stake in Sumitomo Mitsui Financial Group, Inc. (NYSE:SMFG)

Park Avenue Securities LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Sumitomo Mitsui Financial Group, Inc. (NYSE:SMFG) by 5.1% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 37,281 shares of the bank’s stock after buying an additional 1,794 shares during the quarter. Park Avenue Securities LLC’s holdings in Sumitomo Mitsui Financial Group were worth $261,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the business. CAPROCK Group Inc. increased its position in Sumitomo Mitsui Financial Group by 12.1% during the second quarter. CAPROCK Group Inc. now owns 13,371 shares of the bank’s stock worth $94,000 after buying an additional 1,440 shares during the last quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans grew its position in shares of Sumitomo Mitsui Financial Group by 15.3% in the second quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans now owns 12,404 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $85,000 after purchasing an additional 1,649 shares during the last quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC grew its position in shares of Sumitomo Mitsui Financial Group by 5.4% in the second quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 40,966 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $282,000 after purchasing an additional 2,100 shares during the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. grew its position in shares of Sumitomo Mitsui Financial Group by 9.2% in the second quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 28,174 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $194,000 after purchasing an additional 2,363 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Bessemer Group Inc. grew its position in shares of Sumitomo Mitsui Financial Group by 37.0% in the second quarter. Bessemer Group Inc. now owns 9,236 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $64,000 after purchasing an additional 2,492 shares during the last quarter. 1.82% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of NYSE:SMFG opened at $6.91 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $47.48 billion, a P/E ratio of 7.35, a P/E/G ratio of 0.46 and a beta of 0.86. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $6.75 and its 200-day moving average is $6.92. Sumitomo Mitsui Financial Group, Inc. has a 52-week low of $5.95 and a 52-week high of $7.95. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.43, a quick ratio of 1.04 and a current ratio of 1.04.

Sumitomo Mitsui Financial Group (NYSE:SMFG) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Friday, November 12th. The bank reported $0.33 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.21 by $0.12. The company had revenue of $9.21 billion for the quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Financial Group had a return on equity of 6.12% and a net margin of 17.73%. As a group, equities analysts predict that Sumitomo Mitsui Financial Group, Inc. will post 0.9 EPS for the current year.

About Sumitomo Mitsui Financial Group

Sumitomo Mitsui Financial Group, Inc operates as a holding company, which engages in the management of its subsidiaries that provide financial services. It operates through the following segments: Commercial Banking, Leasing, Securities, and Consumer Finance. The Commercial Banking segment consists of consumer banking, middle market banking, wholesale banking, retail banking, international banking, and treasury units.

