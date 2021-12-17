Park Avenue Securities LLC Invests $225,000 in Tetra Tech, Inc. (NASDAQ:TTEK)

Park Avenue Securities LLC acquired a new position in shares of Tetra Tech, Inc. (NASDAQ:TTEK) in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund acquired 1,505 shares of the industrial products company’s stock, valued at approximately $225,000.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of TTEK. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its stake in Tetra Tech by 0.9% in the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 5,371,449 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $655,532,000 after buying an additional 49,863 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp boosted its stake in Tetra Tech by 0.6% in the second quarter. State Street Corp now owns 1,674,287 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $204,330,000 after buying an additional 10,222 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in Tetra Tech by 2.8% in the second quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 1,010,039 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $123,265,000 after buying an additional 27,414 shares in the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. boosted its stake in Tetra Tech by 4.1% in the second quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 603,422 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $73,642,000 after buying an additional 23,707 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Bank of New York Mellon Corp boosted its stake in Tetra Tech by 0.6% in the second quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 600,309 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $73,262,000 after buying an additional 3,386 shares in the last quarter. 83.67% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get Tetra Tech alerts:

Shares of TTEK stock opened at $170.36 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.16, a quick ratio of 1.26 and a current ratio of 1.26. Tetra Tech, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $113.14 and a fifty-two week high of $192.91. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $175.69 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $148.62. The company has a market capitalization of $9.18 billion, a P/E ratio of 39.99 and a beta of 0.84.

Tetra Tech (NASDAQ:TTEK) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 17th. The industrial products company reported $1.05 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.00 by $0.05. The firm had revenue of $709.13 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $674.37 million. Tetra Tech had a return on equity of 17.70% and a net margin of 7.24%. The business’s revenue was up 20.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.91 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts predict that Tetra Tech, Inc. will post 4.15 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, December 20th. Investors of record on Thursday, December 2nd will be issued a dividend of $0.20 per share. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, December 1st. This represents a $0.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.47%. Tetra Tech’s dividend payout ratio is presently 18.78%.

Tetra Tech declared that its board has initiated a share repurchase program on Thursday, October 7th that permits the company to repurchase $400.00 million in shares. This repurchase authorization permits the industrial products company to reacquire up to 4.7% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock repurchase programs are typically an indication that the company’s management believes its shares are undervalued.

Several analysts have issued reports on TTEK shares. Stifel Nicolaus upped their target price on Tetra Tech from $145.00 to $200.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 18th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Tetra Tech from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $189.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Monday, November 15th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $165.80.

In related news, CEO Dan L. Batrack sold 9,670 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, December 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $171.50, for a total transaction of $1,658,405.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, CFO Steven M. Burdick sold 16,132 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, December 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $188.73, for a total value of $3,044,592.36. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 105,696 shares of company stock valued at $19,588,695. 1.65% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Tetra Tech Profile

Tetra Tech, Inc engages in the provision of consulting and engineering services. It operates through the following segments: Government Services Group (GSG), Commercial and International Services Group (CIG), and Remediation and Construction Management (RCM). The GSG segment offers consulting and engineering services primarily to United States government clients such as federal, state and local, and development agencies worldwide.

Read More: What is net income?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding TTEK? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Tetra Tech, Inc. (NASDAQ:TTEK).

Receive News & Ratings for Tetra Tech Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Tetra Tech and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.