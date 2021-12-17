Park Avenue Securities LLC Invests $281,000 in Bill.com Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:BILL)

Park Avenue Securities LLC purchased a new position in shares of Bill.com Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:BILL) during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm purchased 1,054 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $281,000.

Several other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of BILL. Capital International Investors lifted its holdings in Bill.com by 47.5% in the second quarter. Capital International Investors now owns 5,035,178 shares of the company’s stock worth $922,344,000 after acquiring an additional 1,622,210 shares during the last quarter. Insight Holdings Group LLC bought a new position in Bill.com in the second quarter worth about $205,879,000. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans lifted its holdings in Bill.com by 2,827.6% in the second quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans now owns 821,280 shares of the company’s stock worth $150,442,000 after acquiring an additional 793,227 shares during the last quarter. Artisan Partners Limited Partnership bought a new position in Bill.com in the second quarter worth about $124,322,000. Finally, NEA Management Company LLC bought a new position in Bill.com in the second quarter worth about $102,723,000. 87.02% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Bill.com alerts:

NYSE BILL opened at $232.99 on Friday. Bill.com Holdings, Inc. has a twelve month low of $109.64 and a twelve month high of $348.49. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.16, a quick ratio of 1.50 and a current ratio of 1.50. The stock has a market cap of $23.89 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -129.44 and a beta of 2.35. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $290.75 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $243.02.

Bill.com (NYSE:BILL) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 4th. The company reported ($0.15) earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.21) by $0.06. The firm had revenue of $116.40 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $104.59 million. Bill.com had a negative net margin of 52.34% and a negative return on equity of 5.22%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 151.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted ($0.17) EPS. On average, research analysts forecast that Bill.com Holdings, Inc. will post -2.31 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other Bill.com news, CEO Rene A. Lacerte sold 10,000 shares of Bill.com stock in a transaction on Friday, October 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $297.38, for a total transaction of $2,973,800.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CFO John R. Rettig sold 5,800 shares of Bill.com stock in a transaction on Tuesday, October 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $266.18, for a total transaction of $1,543,844.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 426,598 shares of company stock valued at $128,710,747 in the last three months. Company insiders own 5.70% of the company’s stock.

BILL has been the topic of several analyst reports. Evercore ISI initiated coverage on shares of Bill.com in a research note on Friday, October 29th. They issued an “in-line” rating and a $300.00 price target on the stock. They noted that the move was a valuation call. KeyCorp raised their price objective on shares of Bill.com from $275.00 to $375.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, November 5th. Sumitomo Mitsui Financial Group began coverage on shares of Bill.com in a research note on Wednesday, November 3rd. They set an “outperform” rating and a $350.00 price objective on the stock. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft began coverage on shares of Bill.com in a research note on Tuesday, October 19th. They set a “buy” rating and a $360.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, Oppenheimer raised their price objective on shares of Bill.com from $175.00 to $270.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, August 27th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $294.80.

Bill.com Company Profile

Bill.com Holdings, Inc provides cloud-based software that digitizes and automates back-office financial operations for small and midsize businesses worldwide. It offers artificial-intelligence (AI)-enabled financial software platform. The company provides software-as-a-service, cloud-based payments products, which allow users to automate accounts payable and accounts receivable transactions, as well as enable users to connect with their suppliers and/or customers to do business, manage cash flows, and enhance office efficiency.

Further Reading: How do taxes affect a CDs total return?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding BILL? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Bill.com Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:BILL).

Receive News & Ratings for Bill.com Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Bill.com and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.